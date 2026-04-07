Afghan Bodybuilder Mohammad Ali Azimi Qualifies for Mr. Olympia With Historic Win in the Netherlands

In a landmark achievement for Afghan sports, Mohammad Ali Azimi an Afghan bodybuilder based in Austria has officially qualified for Mr. Olympia, the world’s most prestigious professional bodybuilding competition. He secured his place with a first-place finish at the Interflex competition in the Netherlands, a victory that marks a major milestone for Afghanistan on the global physique stage.

Competing on Monday in the Classic Physique division, Azimi delivered a standout performance in a highly competitive field. His victory earned him direct qualification for Mr. Olympia, an event often described as bodybuilding’s equivalent of the World Cup or the Super Bowl. According to event reports and Afghan sports media, Spain’s Fran Mina Ibanez finished second, while Dutch athlete Siim Goossens took third.

A Rare Achievement for Afghanistan

With this win, Azimi becomes only the second Afghan athlete known to have secured a spot at Mr. Olympia a remarkable feat for a nation with limited representation in elite bodybuilding. Mr. Olympia, held annually and organized by the International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB), features the world’s top athletes across several professional divisions, including Classic Physique, Men’s Open, and Men’s Physique.

Azimi’s qualification is especially significant given the lack of formal bodybuilding infrastructure in Afghanistan. Like many Afghan athletes, he has built his career abroad, training for years under the guidance of Afghan bodybuilding star Ali Bilal, one of the country’s most celebrated international competitors. Bilal himself made history by winning the Arnold Classic Men’s Physique title and finishing as runner-up at Mr. Olympia achievements that have helped pave the way for athletes like Azimi.

A Broader Rise for Afghan Athletes Abroad

Azimi’s success reflects a growing trend: Afghan athletes training and competing overseas are increasingly making their mark in international individual sports. From bodybuilding to mixed martial arts and weightlifting, the Afghan diaspora is producing competitors capable of reaching world-class levels despite the absence of structured support systems at home.

For many Afghan sports fans, Azimi’s qualification is more than a personal breakthrough. It is a powerful reminder that Afghan competitors can rise to the highest stages in global sport, often against overwhelming odds. His victory adds fresh momentum to the country’s emerging presence in international physique competitions and is likely to inspire a new generation of young Afghans who dream of competing beyond regional and amateur levels.

Looking Ahead to Mr. Olympia

Qualification for Mr. Olympia is typically earned through top placements in IFBB-recognized pro events, making Azimi’s win in the Netherlands a career-defining moment. As he now prepares to take the stage at bodybuilding’s most watched annual event, Azimi carries not only his own ambitions but also the hopes of a nation eager to see its flag raised higher than ever before in the sport.

With his combination of discipline, mentorship, and historic achievement, Mohammad Ali Azimi has already cemented his place in Afghan sports history well before stepping foot on the Mr. Olympia stage.

Donate Here