Afghanistan and West Indies Set for T20I Series Opener in Dubai

The stage is set for a thrilling clash as Afghanistan’s national cricket team prepares to take on the West Indies in the opening match of a three-match T20 International series today, Monday. The series marks a significant encounter for both sides as they fine-tune their strategies and combinations ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

While Afghanistan is the official host, all matches will be played at the neutral venue of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the first ball will be bowled at 7:00 PM Afghanistan Time.

This series presents a fascinating contest between two of the most explosive and unpredictable sides in the shortest format. Afghanistan, led by the dynamic Rashid Khan, will rely on their world-class spin attack and power-hitting top order. The West Indies, perennial T20 specialists captained by Rovman Powell, will counter with their trademark “power-play” cricket and a deep batting lineup filled with match-winners.

The opening match will be crucial for setting the tone of the series. The conditions in Dubai, offering true bounce and pace, are expected to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball.

Series Schedule:

1st T20I: Today, Monday, at 7:00 PM (Afghanistan Time)

2nd T20I: Sunday, January 21

3rd T20I: Monday, January 22

All fixtures will be day-night matches held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans worldwide can catch the action through official broadcast partners and streaming services.

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating a high-octane start to what promises to be a captivating series between two of the most entertaining teams in world cricket.

Donate Here