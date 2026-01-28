UN Warns of Mounting Catastrophe as Israeli Aid Blockade Pushes Gaza’s Children to the Brink

RAFAH CROSSING, Gaza Strip – Palestinians in Gaza are growing increasingly “desperate” as Israel’s prolonged closure of critical border crossings severely restricts the flow of humanitarian aid and evacuations, the United Nations warned Monday. The situation is disproportionately devastating for children, who face acute malnutrition, preventable disease, and trauma with no safe haven.

The warning comes as Israeli forces continue military operations across the besieged enclave. On Monday, at least four Palestinians were killed in an attack in the al-Sanafour area of Gaza City, in what Palestinian authorities describe as a violation of the fragile ceasefire framework established last October. Israel states the operations target remaining Hamas militants.

While Israel has signaled that a “limited” number of people may be allowed to exit through the Rafah crossing into Egypt—subject to stringent Israeli inspections—it has made no commitment to reopen the crossing for the large-scale entry of humanitarian aid. This falls far short of demands from the UN, aid agencies, and the international community, who warn that the closure is accelerating a man-made famine.

“The closure of Rafah and other crossings is a stranglehold on Gaza,” said a senior UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Aid is stockpiled just miles away while inside Gaza, children are starving to death. The system of inspections and restrictions is so cumbersome and arbitrary that it amounts to a collective punishment of the civilian population.”

Human Toll and Humanitarian Crisis

The human cost of the conflict continues to climb. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 71,660 Palestinians have been killed and 171,419 wounded since the war began in October 2023. The majority of the casualties are women and children. Infrastructure lies in ruins, with over 70% of homes damaged or destroyed.

The war began following the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel, which resulted in an estimated 1,139 deaths and saw about 250 people taken captive. Dozens of hostages remain in Gaza, their fate a central issue in stalled ceasefire negotiations.

The current aid blockade has exacerbated what was already one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. The UN’s World Food Programme reports that over half a million people in Gaza face “catastrophic” food insecurity, with famine already taking hold in the north. Hospitals, crippled by a lack of fuel and supplies, are struggling to treat severe malnutrition and infectious disease outbreaks.

“Our children are not just numbers; they are dying from hunger, from wounds that could be treated, from bombs that have no mercy,” said Um Mohammad, a displaced mother sheltering in Rafah. “We are begging for the world to open the roads for food and medicine.”

International Response and Mounting Pressure

The international community has expressed escalating alarm. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to take immediate measures to prevent acts of genocide and ensure the provision of basic services and humanitarian aid. Last week, a group of UN experts accused Israel of using “starvation as a weapon of war,” a charge Israel vehemently denies.

Israel maintains that the strict control of crossings is necessary for security, to prevent Hamas from diverting aid and smuggling weapons. It asserts it facilitates aid through other points, such as Kerem Shalom, and blames distribution delays inside Gaza on UN agencies.

As diplomatic efforts remain deadlocked, the suffering on the ground deepens. Aid groups state that the trickle of supplies entering Gaza is a fraction of what is needed, and the reopening of Rafah—the main conduit for aid and the primary exit point for critically ill and injured civilians—is non-negotiable for preventing further mass loss of life.

“Every day the crossings remain closed, more children will die,” the UN official said. “Their survival hinges on immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access. There is no time left for bureaucracy while Gaza starves.”

