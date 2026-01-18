Zafar Mohsen Triumphs in Oktagon MMA Debut with Gritty Decision Win in Germany

Afghan mixed martial arts (MMA) prospect Zafar Mohsen announced his arrival on a major European stage with a hard-fought and decisive debut victory. Competing at the Oktagon MMA event in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday night, Mohsen outclassed Sweden’s Samuel Bark across three rounds to earn a unanimous decision win on points.

The bout, contested in the 66-kilogram (featherweight) division, showcased Mohsen’s seasoned skillset and strategic composure. Facing a determined opponent in Bark, the Afghan athlete effectively blended striking and grappling control to dictate the pace and secure the judges’ scorecards.

This victory is a significant milestone in Mohsen’s career, marking his first win under the banner of the prominent Oktagon promotion. The 30-year-old fighter has now successfully translated his experience into success on a high-profile platform, signaling his potential as a contender in the organization’s deep featherweight ranks.

With this result, Mohsen improves his professional record to an impressive 14 wins against only 4 losses. His proven finishing ability remains a key asset, with six of those victories coming by way of technical knockout. The win in Düsseldorf not only extends his current momentum but also solidifies his reputation as a durable and tactically astute competitor.

Speaking after the bout, an elated Mohsen dedicated the victory to his supporters in Afghanistan and across the diaspora, stating, “This is for my people. Entering Oktagon was a big step, and I am here to prove that Afghan fighters belong at the top of this sport.”

The Oktagon event in Düsseldorf continues the promotion’s expansion across Europe, providing a platform for international talents like Mohsen to shine. His successful debut is likely to earn him a swift return to the Oktagon cage as he aims to climb the rankings.

