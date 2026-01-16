Morocco Edge Past Nigeria in Tense Penalty Shootout to Reach AFCON Final

Hosts Morocco booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations final after a gritty 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Nigeria on Wednesday, following a goalless 120 minutes of tense, tactical football in Rabat.

The match, which saw few clear-cut chances, was ultimately decided from the spot. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine “Bounou” Bono emerged as the hero, saving Nigeria’s second and third penalties from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi. With the score at 3-2, striker Youssef En-Nesyri stepped up to calmly slot home the decisive kick, sending the home crowd into raptures and setting up a final showdown with Senegal this Sunday.

A Match of Patience and Missed Opportunities

The highly anticipated semifinal failed to produce a goal in open play, defined more by defensive discipline and midfield attrition than attacking flair. Morocco, playing with the weight of a nation’s expectation, controlled possession and created the better openings.

Their dominance in chance creation was evident throughout. Achraf Hakimi’s dangerous corners caused constant problems, with Nayef Aguerd seeing a powerful header glance off the outside of the post in the second half. Midfielder Ismael Saibari also forced a fine save from Nigerian keeper Stanley Nwabali with a skilful turn and shot.

Nigeria, who entered the match with the tournament’s best attacking record, offered surprisingly little in response. Star striker Victor Osimhen was isolated for long periods and snuffed out by Morocco’s robust central defence. When a rare chance did fall to him in the box, a heavy touch allowed the defence to recover. The Super Eagles’ passive, limp offensive display stood in stark contrast to their earlier performances.

Goalkeepers Take Center Stage

While Bounou’s shootout heroics earned him the headlines, Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali was arguably the man of the match in regular time. He commanded his area authoritatively and made several crucial interventions to keep his side level, particularly from Morocco’s barrage of set-pieces and long-range efforts. His composure nearly carried Nigeria to the brink, but his outfield teammates could not match his resolve.

The Road to the Final

Morocco’s victory sets up a blockbuster final against the reigning champions, Senegal, who earlier defeated Egypt 1-0 in Tangier. The Atlas Lions are now on the cusp of ending a nearly 50-year wait for continental glory, their last title coming in 1976. However, they will face their toughest test against a formidable Senegalese side led by Sadio Mané.

For Nigeria, the dream of a fourth AFCON title is over. They must now regroup for the third-place playoff against Egypt on Saturday, a match that offers a chance for redemption after a disappointing semifinal exit.

The stage is now set for a monumental clash in Rabat on Sunday: the host nation, carried by a wave of home support, against the confident title-holders, Senegal. It promises to be a fitting finale to a thrilling tournament.

