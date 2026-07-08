Pakistan: New report highlights widespread, systemic corruption in the justice system

Paris, Lahore, 8 July 2026. The 32-page report , titled “Under the Bench: Mapping corruption risks in Pakistan’s justice system,” details the multi-faceted ways in which corruption, endemic throughout Pakistan’s judicial system, has impacted the independence and effectiveness of the judiciary, and its ability to uphold fair trial rights and protect other fundamental freedoms. The report suggests that there are indications that judicial corruption in Pakistan has reached a systemic scale and may amount to grand corruption.

“This report shows the extent to which corruption has become entrenched in all aspects of the judiciary, and the insidious impacts it has on the enjoyment of human rights. Far from being a victimless crime, corruption in the judiciary has demonstrably curtailed the right to fair trial, particularly for the most vulnerable, such as minorities,” said FIDH Secretary General Shahindha Ismail.

The report is based on 30 interviews conducted by FIDH and HRCP with lawyers, journalists, civil society activists, academics, and judges. It details how corruption is manifested in the judiciary, including as a result of the weak administration of justice, which results in various forms of bribery and corrupt behaviour; cultural dynamics that are conducive to favouritism and nepotism; and the erosion of judicial independence, resulting in state capture of the upper judiciary. It notes how the recent 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments have heavily diluted the limited independence previously enjoyed by the judiciary, by altering judicial appointments and expanding the grounds for judicial removal. The report also looks at the failure of existing anti-corruption mechanisms to provide accountability and deter future acts of corruption.

In particular, the report examines the human rights impacts of corruption in the judiciary. These include: violations of the rights to due process and equality before the law, which are particularly acute for low-income communities and minorities; the link between corruption and the incidence of torture and the application of capital punishment; and the impact of corruption on gender equality within the legal profession and judiciary.

“Eradicating the risks of corruption in the judiciary at all levels will require much more than just increasing judges’ emoluments and perks or installing CCTV cameras in the courtroom – it needs to start with a comprehensive approach to restoring judicial independence and addressing the underlying factors that contribute to inappropriate practices and compromised judicial decisions,” said HRCP Secretary-General Harris Khalique.

The report provides a series of recommendations related to judicial corruption, including those aimed at addressing the weak administration of justice, increasing transparency, ensuring accountability for perpetrators, and protecting whistleblowers.

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