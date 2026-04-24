Araghchi Set to Travel to Pakistan, Raising Hopes for Renewed US-Iran Talks; White House Confirms Witkoff and Kushner Also Headed to Region

Tehran / Islamabad / Washington, D.C. – Diplomatic momentum is building for potential renewed negotiations between the United States and Iran, as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi embarks on a multi-nation tour that includes high-stakes talks in Pakistan. Simultaneously, the White House has confirmed that senior U.S. officials will also travel to Pakistan for discussions on a possible deal with Tehran.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency confirmed Friday that Foreign Minister Araghchi is heading to Pakistan for talks, with additional scheduled stops in Oman and Russia. The trip, beginning Friday, is officially focused on “ongoing regional developments” and the broader tensions between the U.S. and Iran, according to the report.

The visit to Pakistan comes at a critical juncture, as officials in Islamabad have been actively working to facilitate a second round of ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Pakistan has increasingly positioned itself as a mediator, leveraging its diplomatic ties with both nations to encourage dialogue and de-escalation. Oman, a long-standing interlocutor between the U.S. and Iran, and Russia, a key strategic partner of Tehran, are also on Araghchi’s itinerary, signaling a coordinated multilateral effort to revive talks.

Progress on Other Fronts: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Extended

In a related development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks, following talks at the White House. The meeting marked the second high-level negotiation between the two sides since the previous week. The initial 10-day ceasefire, which took effect last Friday, had been due to expire Monday. The extension provides a window for further diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the Israeli-Lebanese border and preventing a wider regional conflict a goal that dovetails with broader U.S. efforts to reduce hostilities involving Iran-backed groups.

Pakistani-Russian Diplomacy Supports Mediation Role

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. According to a statement from Islamabad, Lavrov appreciated Pakistan’s “constructive role” in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States. Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting efforts that promote dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes. Both ministers agreed to remain in close contact as the situation develops, underscoring Russia’s interest in encouraging U.S.-Iran communication despite its own geopolitical tensions with Washington.

White House Confirms Senior Envoys to Pakistan

On Friday, the White House confirmed that senior U.S. officials would also be traveling to Pakistan for further talks regarding a potential agreement with Iran.

“Everyone will be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary, but first, Steve and Jared will be going over there to report back to the president, the vice president, and the rest of the team,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, referring to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Leavitt added that Iran has “reached out” and requested an in-person meeting, signaling a possible breakthrough in communications that have remained largely indirect for months.

Araghchi Expected in Islamabad

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Friday to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the United States. While no formal face-to-face meeting between Araghchi and the U.S. envoys has been confirmed, their overlapping presence in the region has fueled speculation that indirect or mediated negotiations could take place soon, with Pakistan serving as the host and facilitator.

The last round of substantive U.S.-Iran negotiations, held indirectly through European and Gulf mediators, stalled several months ago over disagreements regarding Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief. The current diplomatic flurry, anchored by Pakistan’s mediation, raises cautious hopes for a renewed process to end the broader war of words and economic warfare between the two nations.

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