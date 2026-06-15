B-52 Bomber Crashes Shortly After Takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff on Monday morning at Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert, triggering a massive emergency response and raising concerns about the fate of the five crew members typically assigned to the aircraft .

The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. local time, immediately after the heavy bomber lifted off from the sprawling desert installation located about 100 miles (160 km) north of Los Angeles . According to a statement posted on the base’s official social media accounts, “Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing” .

In the wake of the crash, the airfield was closed, and all inbound aircraft were being diverted to other facilities. Base officials also announced the suspension of all non-commercial visitor passes to allow emergency response teams to focus entirely on the operation .

Widespread Damage and Casualty Uncertainty

Aerial footage from the scene showed a large, charred area on the desert floor, with debris scattered across a significant radius. A journalist in a broadcast helicopter described a “large plume” of thick black smoke that had been visible for miles following the impact . There appeared to be very little left of the aircraft’s structure, suggesting a high-energy crash.

There were no immediate details regarding casualties. A B-52 is typically crewed by five personnel, including an aircraft commander, a pilot, a radar navigator, a navigator, and an electronic warfare officer . A spokesman from the base declined to provide further information pending notification of next of kin, and officials have not confirmed whether the crew was able to eject .

The “Stratofortress” Legacy

The B-52 Stratofortress, often nicknamed “The Buff” (Big Ugly Fat Fellow), has been a mainstay of the U.S. Air Force since it entered service in 1955 . Built by Boeing, the long-range bomber is capable of carrying a 70,000-pound payload, including conventional bombs, precision-guided munitions, and nuclear weapons .

With an unrefueled combat range of up to 8,800 miles and the ability to perform mid-air refueling, the B-52 has been used in virtually every major U.S. conflict since the Vietnam War, including operations in the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan . The aircraft at the center of Monday’s crash is one of 76 that remain in active service, with the Air Force currently planning to keep the platform operational until the 2050s.

Edwards Air Force Base, where the crash occurred, is a premier test and evaluation center for the U.S. military. It is historically significant as the site where Chuck Yeager first broke the sound barrier in 1947 and currently hosts the 412th Test Wing, which is responsible for testing virtually every aircraft, weapons system, and software component before it enters the Air Force fleet .

Investigation Underway

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. A board of officers will convene to investigate the incident, a standard procedure for Class A military aviation mishaps, which involve significant damage or loss of life. The crash comes almost a year after a separate incident where a regional airliner over North Dakota was forced to make an abrupt turn to avoid a potential mid-air collision with a B-52 .

Officials have stated that more information will be released as the emergency response transitions to the investigation phase.

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