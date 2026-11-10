First Muslim US Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed Calls for Review of Aid to Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan and Israel

Washington, D.C. — Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, has called on Washington to reconsider its financial and military assistance to Pakistan and several other countries, arguing that American taxpayer money should not be used to support violations of international law.

El-Sayed, a Democrat who recently defeated Republican candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan, said the United States must ensure that its foreign assistance policies are consistent with international law and human rights standards.

In an interview with ABC, he stressed that the issue should not be limited to Israel, but should also include Pakistan, Egypt, and Jordan. “When we are giving money to a country that is using our money to violate international law, that seems to me a good place to start,” El-Sayed said.

His remarks come amid renewed debate in Washington over the scale and conditions of US foreign military assistance, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of plans to end approximately $4 billion in annual military assistance to Israel by the end of the year. El-Sayed welcomed Trump’s proposal to reduce military aid to Israel, saying he agreed with the president’s approach on the issue.

He also called for restrictions on US arms sales to Israel, alleging that some American-supplied weapons were being used in actions involving what he described as genocide and apartheid. The United States currently provides Israel with $3.8 billion in annual military assistance under an agreement that remains in effect until 2028.

However, El-Sayed’s criticism extends beyond Israel. He has also questioned US military assistance to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Pakistan, arguing that American taxpayer money should instead be directed toward domestic priorities. He said Washington should conduct a comprehensive review of its security partnerships to ensure that recipients of US aid comply with international law and do not misuse American-supplied equipment.

El-Sayed’s election marks a historic first for Muslim Americans in the US Senate and is expected to bring greater attention to questions of human rights and accountability in US foreign policy. His calls for conditionality on military aid are likely to intensify congressional debate over the future of American security assistance programs in the Middle East and South Asia.

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