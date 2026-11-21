The Saudi-led coalition has successfully intercepted three missiles launched by Houthi forces aimed at Riyadh, marking the third consecutive night of emergency alerts in the Saudi capital. The coalition’s defense systems were activated to neutralize the threat, ensuring the safety of residents in the area.
This escalation comes amid ongoing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has previously targeted various locations within the kingdom. The Houthis have recently issued threats against key infrastructure, including ports and power stations, further heightening concerns over regional security.
Authorities in Riyadh have been on high alert as the situation develops, with emergency protocols in place to respond to any potential attacks. The coalition’s interception of the missiles demonstrates its commitment to protecting Saudi territory from Houthi aggression.
Support Dawat Media Center
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Dawat Media Center from as little as $/€10 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you
DNB Bank AC # 0530 2294668
Account for international payments: NO15 0530 2294 668
Vipps: #557320