The Saudi-led coalition has successfully intercepted three missiles launched by Houthi forces aimed at Riyadh, marking the third consecutive night of emergency alerts in the Saudi capital. The coalition’s defense systems were activated to neutralize the threat, ensuring the safety of residents in the area.

This escalation comes amid ongoing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has previously targeted various locations within the kingdom. The Houthis have recently issued threats against key infrastructure, including ports and power stations, further heightening concerns over regional security.

Authorities in Riyadh have been on high alert as the situation develops, with emergency protocols in place to respond to any potential attacks. The coalition’s interception of the missiles demonstrates its commitment to protecting Saudi territory from Houthi aggression.