Gunfire Erupts in Philippine Senate as Authorities Attempt to Arrest Senator Wanted by ICC

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A burst of gunfire shattered the tense calm late Wednesday inside the Philippine Senate complex, sending lawmakers, staff, and journalists scrambling for safety as authorities attempted to arrest a sitting senator wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the country’s deadly anti-drug crackdown.

Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported, but the dramatic incident plunged the Senate building into chaos and raised fresh political tensions in a country already deeply divided over accountability for thousands of killings linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed the nation in a televised statement shortly after the incident, urging Filipinos to remain calm and assuring the public that the government was working to stabilize the situation and determine exactly what had happened.

“It is essential that the public remain calm as authorities investigate this serious incident,” Marcos said, without elaborating on the circumstances surrounding the gunfire.

Authorities have not yet identified who fired the shots or what prompted the sudden eruption of violence. Investigators were still securing the Senate premises and gathering evidence late into the night.

The confrontation unfolded as Philippine law enforcement officers attempted to arrest Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, the former national police chief who oversaw much of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial anti-drug campaign from 2016 to 2018.

The ICC has sought dela Rosa’s arrest as part of its ongoing investigation into allegations of crimes against humanity tied to the anti-drug crackdown, during which thousands of mostly low-level drug suspects were killed in police operations and vigilante-style attacks. Human rights organizations have long alleged widespread extrajudicial killings, accusations Duterte and his allies have repeatedly denied.

Dela Rosa had been largely absent from public view for several months before reappearing Monday, when allied senators reportedly placed him under what they described as “protective custody” within the Senate complex, arguing that his arrest should follow constitutional and parliamentary procedures.

The attempted arrest Wednesday heightened already strained political tensions.

Several senators remained inside the building after a late legislative session when the gunfire rang out, startling a crowd of reporters gathered in the Senate halls, including journalists from The Associated Press. Witnesses described hearing multiple sharp cracks echo through the chamber corridors, followed by shouting and the rapid movement of armed personnel.

Security forces, including heavily armed military and Senate security officers, rushed through the building with weapons drawn, ordering staff and media workers to evacuate or shelter in place as confusion spread.

For nearly an hour, uncertainty gripped the complex as conflicting reports circulated about whether dela Rosa had been detained, escaped, or remained under Senate protection.

Senate President Alan Cayetano briefly emerged to address waiting journalists but declined to provide specifics, saying only that officials were “assessing the situation” and would release more information after security checks were completed.

The incident marks one of the most dramatic confrontations yet between Philippine state institutions and supporters of Duterte-era officials facing international scrutiny. It also underscores the growing constitutional and political tensions surrounding the ICC’s efforts to pursue accountability for one of the bloodiest anti-drug campaigns in recent Southeast Asian history.

As investigations continue, questions remain over who fired the shots, whether the gunfire was accidental or deliberate, and what the incident may mean for dela Rosa’s legal fate and for the broader political reckoning over the Duterte administration’s legacy.

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