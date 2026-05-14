15 Provinces Across Afghanistan Launch Nationwide University Entrance Exams

KABUL – Thousands of students across Afghanistan sat for the first round of the country’s 1405 university entrance examinations on Thursday, marking the official start of the nationwide Kankor process. The initial phase of the high-stakes exams commenced in 15 provinces and five special examination zones in Badakhshan.

The National Examination Authority confirmed that the exams are being conducted under the direct supervision of local officials, independent monitoring teams, and university lecturers. In a bid to ensure transparency and curb cheating, examination question papers were opened in the presence of candidates before the start of each session.

According to the authority, the first phase covers the provinces of Herat, Ghazni, Parwan, Baghlan, Faryab, Badghis, Logar, Kapisa, Paktika, Sar-e-Pul, Uruzgan, Ghor, Kunar, and Maidan Wardak. In addition, five examination centers in Badakhshan Faizabad, Baharak, Shughnan, Darwaz, and Khwahan are also hosting test-takers.

Officials stated that biometric registration of candidates was completed earlier this week to prevent impersonation and fraud. The examinations will continue on Friday in several provinces, while some areas including Maidan Wardak and Kunar will hold a third examination day on Saturday to accommodate all registered students.

The Kankor examination remains Afghanistan’s primary gateway to higher education, determining admission to public universities and many private institutions. Held annually in multiple phases across the country, the exam sees tens of thousands of students vying for a limited number of university placements, often under intense pressure and with limited preparatory resources.

Mounting Challenges in the Education Sector

This year’s exams unfold as Afghanistan’s education sector continues to struggle with severe headwinds, including years of economic crisis, dwindling international aid, and sweeping restrictions imposed after the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. University budgets have been slashed, faculty salaries delayed, and infrastructure deteriorated, leaving many institutions barely functioning.

International organizations, including UNESCO and UNICEF, have repeatedly warned that restrictions on education particularly the ban on girls and women attending secondary school and university are compounding an already dire situation. While male students are still permitted to sit for the Kankor and attend university, female participation has been almost entirely eliminated in most provinces, drastically reducing the talent pool and deepening gender inequality.

Beyond the classroom, worsening poverty and youth unemployment now estimated at over 25% are placing additional pressure on Afghanistan’s younger generation. Many families can no longer afford transportation or exam fees, while others have pulled their sons out of school to work. Analysts caution that without a reversal of current policies and renewed international investment, the country faces a “lost generation” with diminishing long-term prospects for economic recovery and social stability.

As the second and third rounds of the 1405 Kankor exams are scheduled over the coming weeks, students and educators alike watch with a mix of hope and apprehension. For now, thousands of young men across 15 provinces are taking a crucial step toward higher education even as the broader system remains on the brink.

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