Gaza Oversight Board Members Named as “Experts” Face Growing Scrutiny

The White House has announced the formation of a new body dubbed the “Board of Peace,” tasked with overseeing Gaza’s interim administration, a move that has triggered sharp criticism from human rights advocates and political analysts who argue the initiative resembles a modern form of colonial governance.

In a statement released on Friday, the White House confirmed that the board would supervise temporary governance arrangements in Gaza under a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The announcement comes amid ongoing violence in the besieged Palestinian territory, despite a fragile ceasefire that came into effect in October, according to Reuters.

The board’s membership includes several high-profile political and financial figures. Among those appointed are US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser Jared Kushner. Under the proposal unveiled late last year, President Trump himself is set to serve as chair of the board.

Additional members include billionaire private equity executive Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump adviser Robert Gabriel. The White House also confirmed the appointment of former UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov as the high representative for Gaza. However, the statement offered few details on the specific roles, decision-making authority, or accountability mechanisms for individual board members.

The initiative has drawn swift criticism from human rights organizations and regional experts, who argue that direct US oversight of governance in Gaza echoes historical patterns of foreign-imposed administration. Critics warn that such arrangements risk undermining Palestinian self-determination while prioritizing external political and security interests over local representation and democratic legitimacy.

Tony Blair’s inclusion has proven particularly controversial. Rights groups and commentators have highlighted his central role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq and Britain’s broader imperial legacy in the Middle East, arguing that his appointment reinforces perceptions of Western interventionism rather than impartial peacebuilding.

President Trump first unveiled his 20-point proposal to end the Gaza conflict in September 2025. The plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, a large-scale exchange of prisoners, the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the establishment of a temporary governing authority under international supervision.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israeli military operations have reportedly continued across Gaza. Palestinian sources say that at least 424 people have been killed and more than 1,199 injured since the truce took effect. Since the war began, the overall death toll in Gaza is reported to have surpassed 71,000, with more than 171,000 people wounded in Israeli attacks.

Last week, Trump’s special envoy announced the launch of the second phase of US-led mediation efforts aimed at ending the conflict. Speaking to reporters, Witkoff said the plan was moving beyond the initial ceasefire stage toward what he described as the “demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction” of Gaza.

While US officials portray the initiative as a pathway to stability and recovery, critics argue that lasting peace will remain elusive without meaningful Palestinian participation, transparent governance structures, and adherence to international law.

