Pakistani Man Arrested on Suspicion of Smuggling 270kg of Stimulants into Japan

Japanese authorities have arrested a Pakistani national and five alleged accomplices on suspicion of smuggling a large quantity of illegal stimulant drugs into the country, in a case authorities say could be worth more than ¥14.3 billion.

The main suspect, 53-year-old Butt Shafquat Mushtaq, a Pakistani used-car dealer, was taken into custody by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. Investigators believe he is linked to an international drug-smuggling network operating between the United Arab Emirates and Japan. Mushtaq has denied all allegations, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Police allege that approximately 270 kilograms of stimulant drugs were concealed within a shipment of white powder labeled as cosmetic material. The drugs were reportedly hidden in 18 out of 742 bags packed inside a shipping container originating from the United Arab Emirates.

According to investigators, the container arrived at a Tokyo port in December but remained at the pier for several months. It was not formally declared for import until March, raising suspicions among customs officials and prompting a detailed inspection that led to the discovery of the concealed narcotics.

Authorities also arrested five other individuals nationals of Pakistan and Sri Lanka who are believed to have assisted in arranging export procedures, logistics, and transportation of the shipment.

The case is being treated as part of a broader effort by Japanese law enforcement to crack down on international drug trafficking networks. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full scope of the operation and whether additional suspects may be involved.

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