UAE Sends 96 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Afghanistan Amid Growing Health Crisis

Dubai, UAE – A United Arab Emirates humanitarian organization has delivered 96 tonnes of essential medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan via a dedicated relief flight, reinforcing international efforts to address the country’s escalating health crisis.

The shipment, dispatched from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, was ordered by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It includes critical assistance coordinated with major global health partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

According to aid officials, the medical supplies are expected to support more than 250,000 people over the next three months, helping sustain essential healthcare services in underserved and crisis-affected communities across Afghanistan. The initiative aims to deliver life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations as humanitarian needs continue to rise amid severe economic challenges and limited access to healthcare facilities.

Aid officials added that the airlift forms part of broader logistical efforts to expand humanitarian supply routes, including both air and ground corridors, to ensure the timely delivery of assistance to those most in need. The delivery highlights ongoing international engagement to sustain Afghanistan’s fragile health system, with humanitarian agencies warning that millions of Afghans remain in urgent need of medical assistance.

The UAE’s latest contribution comes as Afghanistan faces one of the world’s most complex humanitarian emergencies, where a collapsed economy, drought, and restricted access to basic services have left over two-thirds of the population in need of aid.

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