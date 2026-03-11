Pentagon Revises Injury Toll: 140 US Troops Affected in Iran Conflict, Includes Serious Cases

The human cost of the ongoing military confrontation between the United States and Iran has been underscored by new figures from the Pentagon, which now states that approximately 140 American service members have suffered injuries amid recent clashes.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell provided an update on the condition of the troops, noting that while the majority of the injuries were classified as minor, the scale of the casualties is significant. “Most of the injuries were minor,” Parnell stated, adding that a vast majority of the affected personnel have already recovered. According to the Defense Department, 108 of the wounded troops have returned to duty.

However, the Pentagon acknowledged that the conflict has also resulted in more severe trauma. Officials confirmed that eight American soldiers sustained serious injuries during the engagements. The disclosure of these figures highlights the tangible military risks and the growing physical toll on US forces as tensions with Tehran continue to simmer.

The White House corroborated the Pentagon’s assessment. During a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed the updated numbers and noted that a previous Reuters report estimating around 150 injuries was broadly accurate, attributing the slight discrepancy to ongoing assessments of mild cases.

The revelations have sparked concern on Capitol Hill, particularly among Democrats seeking greater clarity on the administration’s strategy. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal voiced deep frustration after attending a classified briefing on the conflict. He described the session as opaque, stating that it left him with “more questions than answers.” Blumenthal warned that the United States could be on a trajectory toward deeper military entanglement in Iran. He also raised alarms about the geopolitical dimensions of the conflict, expressing concern over potential support for Tehran from global powers such as Russia or China, which could further destabilize the region.

The United States and Iran have been locked in a cycle of escalating military actions in recent weeks, raising international alarm over the potential for a wider regional conflict. Analysts warn that the involvement of other global powers could transform the current standoff into a more complex and dangerous proxy confrontation, drawing in international actors and further complicating diplomatic efforts.

