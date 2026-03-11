Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Reschedule White-Block Series for Late 2026

The upcoming white-ball cricket series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka has been rescheduled and will now take place in the final quarter of 2026, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially announced on Wednesday.

Originally slated to run from March 13 to 25 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the bilateral series will feature three Twenty20 Internationals and an equal number of One-Day Internationals. The ACB confirmed that the decision to postpone was made in close consultation and with the full consent of Sri Lanka Cricket.

According to an official statement from the ACB, the postponement was necessitated by logistical challenges and prevailing flight restrictions in the region, which made it difficult to proceed with the original schedule. While the series has been pushed back, the UAE remains the designated venue for the contests.

The new, specific dates for the series are yet to be finalized. The ACB stated that a revised schedule will be announced following further coordination between the two boards and other relevant stakeholders.

In its announcement, the ACB reaffirmed its commitment to holding the series at the earliest suitable opportunity and emphasized its dedication to maintaining a strong and cooperative working relationship with Sri Lanka Cricket moving forward.

