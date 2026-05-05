Russian Attacks Kill 22 as Kyiv’s Open-Ended Ceasefire Proposal Nears Deadline

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed at least 22 people on Tuesday, including 12 in one of the deadliest single attacks so far this year, as the clock ticked down to a proposed midnight ceasefire from Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that Ukraine was proposing an open-ended ceasefire starting at midnight on Wednesday, urging Russia to reciprocate. The initiative came in response to Russia’s own unilateral declaration of a temporary truce on May 8-9 dates when Moscow commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two and holds its annual military parade.

Zelenskyy dismissed Russia’s 48-hour pause as a cynical gesture, stressing that it was unacceptable for Moscow to halt strikes for just two days while continuing to pummel Ukrainian cities. “It is not an option for Russia to stop attacks only for its military parade,” he said. Ukraine’s proposed ceasefire has no set end date, pending Moscow’s response.

Deadly Bombardment in Zaporizhzhia

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Russian attacks killed at least 12 people, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, which posted updates on the Telegram app. Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that at least 16 others were injured in the strike, which damaged residential buildings, a car repair service, and a car wash. The attack also ignited fires at a local shop and an unidentified industrial enterprise, Fedorov added.

Images shared by the governor showed a heavily damaged building engulfed in flames and thick smoke. Burning cars lined the street, while first responders helped bloodied civilians evacuate the scene. Emergency crews continued searching through the rubble for possible survivors late into the night.

Kramatorsk and Poltava Strikes

In the eastern frontline city of Kramatorsk, three aerial bombs killed at least five people, Zelenskyy said on Telegram. Five more were wounded, he added, warning that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continued. Kramatorsk, located in the Donetsk region, has been a frequent target of Russian bombardment due to its proximity to the front lines.

Separately, a Russian overnight strike on gas production facilities in the central Poltava region killed five people, Ukrainian officials confirmed. The attack disrupted energy infrastructure, though officials did not immediately specify the extent of the damage.

Drone Attack Inside Russia

On the other side of the border, a Ukrainian drone strike on the Chuvashia region, located roughly 600 kilometers east of Moscow, killed two people on Tuesday, according to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti. The attack marks one of the deepest Ukrainian drone incursions into Russian territory in recent weeks, underscoring Kyiv’s growing long-range strike capability.

Analysis and Context

The dueling ceasefire announcements reflect a deepening impasse: Russia has shown no willingness to halt its offensive beyond symbolic dates, while Ukraine is pushing for a longer-term pause to regroup and resupply. The open-ended ceasefire proposed by Kyiv would theoretically freeze the current front lines and stop all aerial attacks, including drone and missile strikes a demand Moscow has repeatedly rejected in the past.

As midnight approaches, neither side has signaled a change in stance. Meanwhile, civilian casualties continue to mount, with Tuesday’s attacks marking one of the deadliest days for non-combatants in recent months. International mediators, including the United Nations and Turkey, have called for restraint, but no immediate diplomatic breakthrough is expected.

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