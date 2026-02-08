Takaichi, Japan’s ‘Iron Lady,’ Forges Stunning Election Victory

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, often called the nation’s “Iron Lady,” has led her ruling coalition to a commanding election victory a result that strengthens her push for controversial tax cuts and a military buildup aimed at countering China.

Takaichi, who has cited Margaret Thatcher as an inspiration, appears to have secured a dominant position in parliament. Public broadcaster NHK projected her Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner would together win a supermajority, smoothing the path for her policy agenda.

“This election was about major shifts—especially in economic policy and national security,” Takaichi said in a televised interview as results poured in. “These are policies that have faced strong opposition. If the public has now backed us, we must carry them out with everything we’ve got.”

The 64-year-old leader called the rare winter election to capitalize on her high approval ratings since taking over the LDP last year. Voters have warmed to her direct, hardworking style, though her nationalist tone and focus on defense have strained relations with China. Her plans to slash taxes have also unsettled financial markets.

The election day itself was marked by heavy snow some of the worst on record which snarled traffic, forced some polling stations to close early, and sent voters trudging through deep powder to cast their ballots.

In the snowy town of Uonuma, 54-year-old teacher Kazushige Cho braved sub-zero temperatures to vote for Takaichi’s party. “It feels like she’s giving the country a clear direction,” he said. “Like we’re all pulling together and moving forward. That really resonates with me.”

But not everyone is convinced. Takaichi’s pledge to suspend the 8% sales tax on food intended to help households with rising prices has raised concerns about how debt-heavy Japan will pay for it.

“Her consumption tax plan leaves big questions about funding and how the numbers will add up,” said Chris Scicluna of Daiwa Capital Markets Europe.

Still, Japan’s business lobby welcomed the result as a return to political stability, and overseas, the victory drew notice. Former U.S. President Donald Trump offered his “total endorsement” last week and invited Takaichi to the White House.

China, however, is watching closely. Soon after taking office, Takaichi triggered Beijing’s anger by openly discussing how Japan could respond to a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan a move that led China to urge its citizens not to travel to Japan.

With a fresh mandate, Takaichi is now poised to accelerate defense spending, which Beijing sees as a revival of Japan’s militarist past.

As Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi put it on election night, Japan intends to “strengthen defenses while pursuing dialogue with China.”

But analysts expect tensions to persist. “Beijing will not welcome this win,” said David Boling of the Asia Group. “China now faces the reality that Takaichi is firmly in place—and its efforts to isolate her have completely failed.”

