Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley Reveals First-Ever Green Garnet Deposit

In a significant geological discovery, Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley has yielded its first known deposit of green garnet, a sought-after semi-precious gemstone. The find was confirmed in the Aab Dara area of the province’s Anaba district.

The announcement was made jointly by provincial officials and the national Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP), following a verification visit by a team of technical experts. Saifuddin Laton, spokesman for the provincial governor, stated that the green garnet has now been formally added to Panjshir’s inventory of precious and semi-precious stones.

“This discovery marks a first for our province,” Laton said. “We expect the responsible extraction of this resource to contribute meaningfully to local economic growth and the broader development of Afghanistan’s mining sector.”

Licensing and Broader Context

According to officials, the professional mining license for the newly discovered deposit has been granted to an individual named Syed Rahim. The provincial Minerals and Petroleum Department, now under Taliban administration, publicly confirmed the licensing.

This process, however, unfolds against a backdrop of longstanding public concern. Critics and local citizens have repeatedly raised alarms about transparency and favoritism in the awarding of mining contracts, alleging that many are granted to Taliban affiliates or their relatives without fair competition or local consultation.

The Gemstone’s Potential

Green garnet, known for its vibrant range from light to deep emerald green, is a variety of the garnet family, composed of calcium and aluminum silicates. Prized primarily by jewelers and artisans for its unique color and clarity, it also has niche applications in certain industrial fields. The discovery adds a new dimension to Panjshir’s already considerable mineral wealth, which includes renowned deposits of emeralds, rubies, and lapis lazuli.

The province has recently seen increased mining activity; extraction has recommenced at a major emerald mine, and ten new ruby deposits were verified earlier this year. Yet, the sector continues to face challenges. Observers note that while the potential for revenue and job creation is high, realizing that potential equitably and sustainably will require greater transparency, formalized local community participation, and accountable management to ensure benefits are widely shared.

Donate Here