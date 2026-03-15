Trump Says Not Ready to Agree to Iran Ceasefire Deal Yet

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that while he believes Iran is ready to negotiate a ceasefire, he is not yet prepared to accept a deal to end the ongoing conflict. As the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran enters its sixteenth day, Trump outlined his position and made several new claims about the state of the conflict in a phone interview with NBC News.

Trump indicated that conditions are not currently favorable for an agreement, despite what he described as a reported willingness from Tehran to engage in talks. However, his assertion appears to contradict the official stance from Iranian authorities, who have repeatedly rejected the possibility of negotiations with Washington while hostilities continue. Officials in Tehran maintain that the war’s outcome and duration remain highly uncertain.

During the interview, Trump also expressed confusion regarding the status of Mojtaba Khamenei, whom he referred to as Iran’s new leader. The president said he did not know whether Mojtaba Khamenei was alive, adding that no one has publicly confirmed his status. Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and has long been considered a potential successor, though he has not been officially appointed to any leadership role.

In assessing the military situation, Trump claimed that American forces have destroyed much of Iran’s Kharg Island, a key oil terminal and export hub. He suggested that additional strikes could occur, hinting at a potential expansion of the military campaign. The president also asserted that the United States and Israel have successfully eliminated a large portion of Iran’s missile and drone capabilities.

According to Trump, Iran’s remaining military capability is largely limited to asymmetric tactics, such as laying mines or launching short-range missiles. He warned that those capabilities could also be removed once operations along Iran’s coastline were completed, signaling a potential shift in the theater of operations.

The conflict, now in its second week, continues to intensify with reported overnight air strikes targeting several Iranian cities. In retaliation, Iran has launched strikes toward Israeli territory and U.S. facilities in the region. The escalating violence has raised international concern over the potential for a wider regional war, particularly as attacks and counter-attacks spread across multiple fronts in the Middle East. Several countries have issued urgent calls for restraint while closely monitoring the rapidly changing military situation.

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