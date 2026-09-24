US Returns Stolen Antiquities Worth $5 Million to Syria

US officials announced Wednesday the return of 36 stolen antiquities to Syria, including a carved stone that was trafficked during ISIS’s destruction of the ancient site of Palmyra. The items, collectively valued at more than $5 million, were seized from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and several ancient art collectors.

“Repatriation ceremonies are a powerful reminder that preserving cultural heritage transcends any border or nationality,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, underscoring the significance of the handover.

According to a press release, the Palmyran stone was removed from the UNESCO World Heritage site of Palmyra before ISIS militants destroyed much of the city between 2015 and 2017. Weighing more than 450 kilograms, the carved limestone sculpture depicts a reclining male figure surrounded by a woman and three children. Its return marks a notable recovery of Syrian cultural heritage lost during the conflict.

The United States has returned looted antiquities over the years to several countries, including China, Greece, and Italy, as part of a broader international effort to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property.

Mohammad Kanatri, Syria’s charge d’affaires in Washington, said the transfer demonstrates how “a shared commitment to protecting cultural heritage can build lasting bridges between our two countries.”

“Through Syrian-American cooperation, a part of Syria’s history is finally returning home thanks to the efforts of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” he said in a statement.

Four of the antiquities were seized from American collector Michael Steinhardt, who in 2021 returned approximately 180 items stolen from around the world as part of a deal with the US government. Those pieces had a total value of $70 million.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office also said the 13 items seized from the Met were among 402 antiquities valued at $98.7 million that it has taken from the cultural institution since 2017.