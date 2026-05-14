The Unresolved Durand Line Dispute

During the decades-long implementation of Pakistan’s “strategic depth” policy, Islamabad has employed a combination of political, military, intelligence, and coercive instruments in an effort to encourage or pressure Afghanistan toward formal recognition of the Durand Line. Despite the sustained application of these instruments, the dispute remains unresolved. This persistence highlights a critical analytical point in conflict studies: where territorial issues intersect with identity, legitimacy, and historical memory, coercive power rarely produces a durable settlement.

At its core, the Durand Line dispute is not merely a cartographic disagreement but a multidimensional political conflict shaped by competing interpretations of sovereignty, colonial legacy, ethno-tribal continuity, and contested legitimacy. The absence of a mutually negotiated, institutionalised, and domestically legitimate framework has meant that the dispute has persisted beyond decolonisation and state formation, evolving instead into a structurally embedded geopolitical disagreement.

From a conflict-resolution and international relations perspective, this case aligns with broader empirical patterns observed in protracted territorial disputes. Coercive diplomacy and unilateral enforcement strategies may alter short-term behaviour, but they do not produce long-term political acceptance. Sustainable resolution typically emerges from evolutionary diplomacy, institutionalised dialogue, and the gradual construction of legitimacy through mutual recognition rather than imposed compliance.

Accordingly, any viable pathway forward would require structured and continuous bilateral diplomatic engagement between Afghanistan and Pakistan, complemented by meaningful inclusion of communities on both sides of the Durand Line, whose daily social, economic, and familial networks span it. Where politically feasible and mutually agreed, facilitation by credible regional or international mediators could help reduce informational asymmetries, build trust, and support the sequencing of confidence-building measures.

Despite Pakistan’s comparatively stronger administrative capacity, enforcement mechanisms, and international recognition of its territorial framework, these advantages have not translated into political legitimacy within Afghan society or political discourse regarding the Durand Line. This gap underscores a fundamental distinction in international politics between de facto control and de jure acceptance. The durability of such contested arrangements depends not only on enforcement capacity but also on perceived legitimacy among affected populations. The Afghan position is shaped significantly by historical memory and political identity formation.

For Afghans, the Durand Line is not viewed as a neutral administrative boundary but as a legacy of colonial imposition that intersects with questions of sovereignty, national dignity, and self-determination. Under such conditions, external pressure to formalise it risks being interpreted not as diplomacy but as coercive validation of a historically contested arrangement.

Simultaneously, the socio-cultural continuity of Pashtun communities across the Durand Line introduces a further layer of complexity. Unlike neatly bounded territorial disputes, this case involves deeply interwoven human geographies, where rigid enforcement can generate social disruption and local-level friction even in the absence of interstate escalation. This creates a persistent tension between state-centric territorial logic and lived transboundary realities.

Structurally, the dispute is also characterised by asymmetry. Pakistan possesses stronger institutional capacity to regulate, fence, and monitor its side of the Durand Line, reinforced by administrative consolidation and international recognition of its sovereign framework.

Afghanistan, by contrast, has experienced prolonged cycles of conflict, foreign intervention, political fragmentation, and limited institutional consensus, which constrain its ability to negotiate from a position of comparable structural strength. This asymmetry reinforces a long-standing imbalance between enforcement capability and political acceptance.

The resulting condition can be analytically described as a protracted strategic deadlock. Pakistan exercises greater control over territorial management, yet faces enduring challenges in achieving political acceptance within Afghan public and elite discourse. Afghanistan, meanwhile, maintains a principled historical rejection of the Durand Line framework but lacks the institutional capacity to alter existing realities on the ground. The result is a stable but unresolved equilibrium characterised by periodic tension, securitisation, and recurring diplomatic friction.

From a broader theoretical standpoint, this case reinforces a central insight in conflict resolution theory: sustainable settlement in identity-linked territorial disputes requires more than power asymmetry or enforcement mechanisms. It depends on the gradual convergence of legitimacy, mutual recognition, and adaptive political accommodation. In many comparable global cases, durable outcomes have emerged not from decisive imposition but from incremental institutionalisation of cooperation, normalisation of cross-border governance mechanisms, and long-term confidence-building processes.

Given the structural realities of the dispute, an immediate resolution through pressure or enforcement is neither feasible nor strategically effective. Deep mistrust and conflicting political objectives make absolute outcomes unlikely in the foreseeable future. A more realistic approach would focus on a pragmatic framework for managed coexistence based on stability, predictability, and practical cooperation, even without full political agreement on core disputes.

This shift in perspective also necessitates a reassessment of earlier strategic doctrines, particularly the notion of “strategic depth” historically associated with Pakistan’s regional policy. Over time, this approach has not produced the intended strategic advantages; instead, it has contributed to deepening mistrust, reinforcing adversarial perceptions, and perpetuating regional instability. As a result, it has constrained rather than expanded the space for durable political accommodation.

Ultimately, the most viable pathway lies in moving away from the pursuit of definitive settlement toward the long-term management of a historically entrenched and structurally complex dispute. This implies prioritizing functional coexistence over final resolution, and adopting a pragmatic logic grounded in restraint, realism, and sustained engagement despite continuing political differences.

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