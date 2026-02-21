5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Afghanistan, Felt in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan – A moderate but relatively strong earthquake shook large parts of northern and central Afghanistan on Friday, sending tremors as far as the capital, Kabul, and sending alarmed residents into the streets.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake registered a magnitude of 5.7. The epicenter was located in the eastern part of Baghlan province, a region known for its mountainous terrain, at a relatively shallow depth. Shallow earthquakes often tend to be felt more powerfully than deeper ones.

Tremors were distinctly felt across several provinces, including Baghlan, Parwan, and the capital, Kabul. In affected areas, the shaking prompted many people to evacuate buildings and offices as a safety precaution, a common response in a country where memories of past seismic disasters remain vivid.

Despite the widespread alarm, initial assessments from local authorities indicated no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage. Officials stated they were continuing to gather information from more remote districts, where communication can be challenging.

Afghanistan is situated in a seismically active region, lying near the intersection of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. This geological reality makes the country highly susceptible to frequent earthquakes of varying intensities throughout the year. The Hindu Kush mountain range, in particular, is a hotspot for seismic activity.

While Friday’s tremor appears to have caused no harm, it serves as a stark reminder of the nation’s chronic vulnerability. In recent years, powerful earthquakes have resulted in devastating casualties and widespread destruction. The 2023 Herat earthquakes, which killed over 1,000 people, and a deadly 5.9-magnitude quake in Paktika province in 2022 that left thousands homeless, are grim examples of the region’s risk.

The latest tremor underscores Afghanistan’s continued exposure to seismic hazards, a danger compounded by the fragile infrastructure prevalent in many rural and mountainous areas. The event renews focus on the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness and resilient construction practices to mitigate the impact of future, potentially more powerful, earthquakes.

