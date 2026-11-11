Ancient treasures unearthed at Kabul’s historic Bala Hissar

Archaeologists excavating Kabul’s historic Bala Hissar fortress have uncovered remarkable remains, including a Mughal-era palace, evidence of ancient Buddhist monasteries and a mysterious star-shaped pool, offering fresh insight into more than 2,000 years of Afghanistan’s history.

The discoveries include palace ruins featuring wall paintings, bathing facilities and what is believed to be a royal throne. Researchers also found Buddhist sculptures and monastery-related structures, pointing to Kabul’s importance as a religious and cultural centre before the Islamic period.

Other artefacts include ancient coins, Islamic ceramics, oil lamps and pottery, revealing how communities lived across different periods. Excavations are underway in five areas, with one trench reaching approximately 11 metres below ground.

The findings shed light on a site that has served as a crossroads of empires, faiths and cultures for millennia. Bala Hissar whose name means “High Fort” in Pashto long functioned as a royal residence, administrative centre and military stronghold, including during the Mughal era after Emperor Babur captured Kabul in 1504. Its strategic position overlooking the capital made it one of Afghanistan’s most important defensive sites.

The fortress suffered extensive damage during centuries of conflict, particularly the Second Anglo-Afghan War in 1879, when much of the structure was destroyed. Despite this, the site retains layers of occupation spanning the Achaemenid, Kushan, Mughal and later periods, making it one of the region’s most historically significant archaeological locations.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture has led conservation and archaeological work at the site since 2018, using modern technologies such as ground-penetrating radar and 3D laser scanning. These tools have allowed researchers to map buried structures without disturbing them, helping to guide excavation and preservation efforts.

Large sections remain unexplored, and archaeologists believe further excavations could reveal more about Afghanistan’s rich cultural, religious and military heritage. The work at Bala Hissar is seen as part of a broader effort to document and protect the country’s archaeological treasures amid ongoing challenges facing heritage preservation in Afghanistan.

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