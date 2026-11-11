22 Afghans Released from Libyan Prisons and Returned Home

At least 22 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons in Libya and returned to Afghanistan, according to a report published on Wednesday by Bakhtar News Agency, the state-run news outlet of the Taliban administration.

Release Secured Through Diplomatic Channels

The releases were secured through cooperation with the Taliban administration’s embassy in Cairo, which handles diplomatic affairs related to Libya on behalf of the unrecognized government in Kabul. Bakhtar News Agency added that efforts were continuing to secure the release and return of other Afghan nationals detained in the North African country. However, Taliban authorities have not disclosed the identities of those released, the reasons for their arrests, or the number of Afghan nationals who remain in Libyan detention facilities leaving significant questions unanswered about the scale of the issue and the circumstances surrounding the detentions.

Libya as a Transit Hub for Migrants

Libya has become a major transit point for migrants and asylum seekers attempting to reach Europe through the Mediterranean Sea. Thousands of people from Africa and Asia, including Afghans, have travelled through the country in search of safer conditions and better economic opportunities. The country’s lengthy coastline and porous borders, combined with the collapse of central authority following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, have made it a preferred route for human smugglers operating along the Central Mediterranean migration corridor widely considered the world’s deadliest migration route.

International Criticism Over Migrant Treatment

Libya has faced sustained international criticism over the treatment of migrants held in detention facilities, where reports by international organisations have documented arbitrary detention, abuse and other serious human rights violations. Detention centres across the country, many of them nominally run by the Department for Combating Illegal Migration but often controlled by armed militias, have been described by rights groups as sites of systematic exploitation, where migrants are frequently held for ransom, subjected to forced labour, and denied basic medical care.

Eastern Administration Bars Afghan and Iranian Entry

In a related development, Reuters reported on October 28 that eastern Libya’s administration led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had prohibited Iranian and Afghan nationals from entering areas under its control through land, sea and air ports. The administration also announced plans to deport Afghans and Iranians without valid residence permits. The move reflects growing pressure on Libyan authorities to regulate migration flows and responds to domestic concerns about undocumented foreign nationals, though critics have warned that such measures could push migrants further underground and expose them to greater risks, including trafficking and extortion.

Political Division and Migrant Numbers

Libya remains politically divided between rival administrations based in the east and west, a schism that has persisted since the disputed 2014 elections and the subsequent civil war. The internationally recognised Government of National Unity, based in Tripoli, and the eastern administration backed by Haftar’s Libyan National Army compete for legitimacy and control over institutions, including migration management a fragmentation that has complicated efforts to establish coherent and humane migration policies. According to figures cited by Reuters from the United Nations, the country hosted more than 900,000 migrants in June 2026, a figure that underscores the scale of the challenge facing Libyan and international authorities alike.

UN Report Documents Widespread Abuses

The latest release announcement comes amid continuing concerns about the safety and treatment of migrants in Libya. However, it remains unclear how many Afghan nationals are still imprisoned or detained in the country and when further releases may take place. The UN Human Rights Office and the UN Support Mission in Libya published a report in February 2026 documenting arbitrary detention, torture, human trafficking, forced labour and sexual violence against migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in Libya. The report covered abuses between January 2024 and December 2025 and called for the release of people held arbitrarily. It also urged Libyan authorities to close unofficial detention centres and to ensure that all migrants are treated in accordance with international human rights standards, regardless of their legal status.

Broader Implications

The release of the 22 Afghans highlights the precarious situation facing Afghan nationals abroad, particularly those who fled their country following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. Many Afghans have embarked on dangerous journeys through Iran, Turkey and North Africa in hopes of reaching Europe, only to find themselves stranded in Libya’s detention system. The lack of formal diplomatic representation for the Taliban administration in most countries including Libya has further complicated efforts to assist detained Afghans, forcing reliance on third-country embassies such as the one in Cairo. For the Taliban authorities, the release represents a modest diplomatic achievement, but the continuing uncertainty over the number of Afghans still held in Libya suggests that the issue is far from resolved.

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