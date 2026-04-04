Eight Dead After 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan : A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan on Friday night, killing at least eight members of the same family when their house collapsed in the Bagrami district of Kabul, according to local officials.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake originated in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of approximately 177 kilometers (110 miles). Despite its depth, the tremor was felt widely across the region, including in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and India’s capital New Delhi.

Hafiz Basharat, spokesperson for the Kabul governor, confirmed the fatalities occurred in the Gosfand Dara area of Bagrami district. The victims a father, mother, four daughters, and two sons were all members of the same family. In addition to the eight deaths, at least one child was reported injured in the collapse.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) placed the earthquake at a similar magnitude, noting it struck at around 8:45 p.m. local time. While the epicenter was far from the capital, the Bagrami collapse underscores how even relatively deep earthquakes can cause deadly destruction in vulnerable residential areas, particularly where buildings are poorly reinforced.

Afghanistan is one of the region’s most earthquake-prone countries, sitting along the active Hindu Kush fault zone. Many homes in both urban outskirts and rural districts are constructed with mud brick, timber, or other weak materials, leaving communities especially exposed when tremors strike suddenly at night.

Local authorities have yet to release additional details regarding the full extent of the damage or any further casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing, and officials are assessing the impact of the quake. Many residents remain concerned about the potential for aftershocks in the coming hours.

This latest tragedy highlights Afghanistan’s continued vulnerability to natural disasters, where a single tremor can instantly turn an ordinary family home into the center of a devastating loss.

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