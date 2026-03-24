Germany Refuses to Recognize Taliban-Appointed Envoy at Afghan Embassy in Berlin

Germany’s Foreign Ministry has stated that it does not recognize the newly appointed Kabul-backed representative as chargé d’affaires at the Afghan embassy in Berlin, reaffirming that the envoy from Afghanistan’s former government remains the official point of contact.

A ministry spokesperson said no formal notification of staffing changes at the embassy had been received, adding that Berlin’s position regarding the diplomatic mission therefore remains unchanged. The statement came in response to a report by German broadcaster ARD, which said that an official appointed by the Taliban had assumed leadership of the embassy, while the envoy representing the former Afghan government had been relegated to a lower-ranking position.

According to the Foreign Ministry, diplomatic representatives are recognized only after a formal nomination by the sending country and official acceptance by the host state—a process that has not taken place in this case. As a result, Germany continues to regard the envoy appointed by the previous Afghan government as the legitimate contact.

Germany has maintained a cautious approach toward Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since the Islamist group returned to power in 2021. While it does not formally recognize the current authorities in Kabul, Berlin has engaged in limited practical cooperation, particularly on migration issues. In 2025, Germany permitted two representatives from Kabul to work as consular staff at the Afghan embassy to help facilitate the deportation of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes in Germany.

Since the Taliban takeover, Germany has deported a number of Afghan offenders and continues to hold diplomatic relations with Afghanistan at a reduced level. The government has repeatedly emphasized that any normalization of ties remains contingent on progress in areas such as human rights, especially women’s rights, and inclusive governance.

The standoff over the embassy’s leadership reflects the broader diplomatic limbo faced by many Western nations, which have struggled to define their engagement with Taliban authorities while navigating the presence of competing diplomatic structures left over from the previous government.

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