WHO Warns Tuberculosis Remains a Major Health Threat in Afghanistan

As the world marks World Tuberculosis Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning that tuberculosis (TB) remains a critical public health crisis in Afghanistan, where thousands of new infections continue to emerge each year.

The WHO cautioned that a significant number of TB cases across the country go undiagnosed, a gap that not only heightens the risk of severe complications for patients but also accelerates community transmission. In response, the organization called for urgent, coordinated action to bring the disease under control.

Edwin Ceniza Salvador, the WHO representative in Afghanistan, emphasized that while eliminating tuberculosis is an achievable goal, it demands a substantial scaling up of efforts in early detection and consistent treatment. He urged the expansion of screening programs and improvements in healthcare accessibility, stressing that timely diagnosis and proper medical care are essential to saving lives and curbing the spread of the disease.

The warning comes amid a deepening strain on Afghanistan’s healthcare system, which has been severely weakened by decades of conflict, chronic resource shortages, and widespread disruptions to medical services. These challenges have made the control of infectious diseases like tuberculosis increasingly difficult, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Globally, tuberculosis remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases, disproportionately affecting low-income populations and vulnerable communities with limited access to healthcare. In Afghanistan, where poverty and malnutrition further compound the risks, health officials warn that without a significant and immediate push to improve detection and treatment infrastructure, TB will continue to pose a grave threat especially to the country’s most marginalized populations.

On World Tuberculosis Day, the WHO reiterated that a sustained, collective effort from both national and international stakeholders is essential to reversing the trajectory of the disease and preventing further loss of life.

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