Sixth Edition of Mirwais Neka Cricket Tournament to Begin in April

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Tuesday that the sixth edition of the Mirwais Neka Tournament will commence on April 2. The tournament will be held across the southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmand, featuring five regional teams.

According to an ACB statement, the zonal three-day competition is part of the domestic cricket calendar and is scheduled to run from April 2 to April 20. The participating teams represent the country’s five zones: Mis-i-Ainak, Band-i-Amir, Amo, Bost, and Speen Ghar.

The player pool includes domestic contract holders from these five zones, top performers from this year’s first-class provincial competitions, and members of Afghanistan’s under-19 national team, providing a platform for emerging talent to compete alongside established players.

Following the conclusion of the Mirwais Neka tournament, the ACB confirmed that other major domestic events including Twenty20, one-day, and four-day competitions will be held in the coming months. These tournaments are expected to feature a mix of national team members and leading domestic cricketers, forming a crucial part of the country’s domestic cricket structure.

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