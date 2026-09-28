India Sends Fresh Shipment of Life-Saving Medicines to Kabul Hospital

India has delivered another consignment of life-saving medicines and medical consumables to a government hospital in Kabul, reaffirming its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and healthcare support to the people of Afghanistan despite the country’s prolonged humanitarian crisis.

The shipment, announced on Sunday by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is the latest in a series of aid deliveries that underscore New Delhi’s sustained engagement with Afghanistan. Jaiswal stated that the consignment had reached Kabul and would be distributed at a state-run hospital in the capital. He emphasized that “healthcare remains a central pillar of India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.”

The delivery is part of India’s broader humanitarian engagement with Afghanistan, which has expanded over the past year through medical assistance, disaster relief, and development cooperation. Speaking at a recent media briefing, Jaiswal noted that India’s approach to Afghanistan “continues to be guided by humanitarian assistance, diplomatic exchanges, and development cooperation” for the welfare of the Afghan people.

The latest shipment follows a series of Indian medical aid deliveries in 2026. In June, India sent five tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul. In May, it supplied 20 tonnes of Bacillus Calmette Guérin (BCG) and tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccine materials to strengthen Afghanistan’s child immunization programme. Earlier, in March, India delivered emergency medicines and treatment kits following a deadly attack on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul.

Beyond medical aid, India has also provided relief materials for communities affected by natural disasters in Afghanistan. This includes food supplies and family tents for flood victims in Nuristan, distributed through Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

The assistance comes at a critical time. Afghanistan’s healthcare system continues to face severe challenges following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. International agencies, including the United Nations, have warned that funding shortages, restrictions on female health workers, and the closure of hundreds of health facilities have drastically reduced access to medical services across the country particularly for women and children. In this context, India’s continued deliveries of medicines and vaccines represent a vital lifeline for many Afghan civilians.

While India has not formally recognized the Taliban government, it has maintained a pragmatic channel of humanitarian support, focusing on the urgent needs of the Afghan people. The latest shipment reinforces India’s role as a key regional provider of humanitarian aid, even as broader diplomatic and security challenges persist.