Washington and Beijing: From Crisis Management to the Architecture of Understanding

Washington and Beijing: From Crisis Management to the Architecture of Understanding

Strategic Competition, Risk Management, and Areas of Convergence in a Changing International Order

ByProf. Dr. Ubaidullah Burhani

Executive Summary

The relationship between the United States and China has become one of the defining strategic relationships of the twenty-first century. Its trajectory will shape not only the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific but also the future of global trade, technology, energy security, and international governance.

The relationship is increasingly characterized by sustained strategic competition. Yet competition does not eliminate interdependence, nor does it preclude limited cooperation where the two countries identify overlapping interests. Washington and Beijing continue to compete over advanced technologies, supply chains, trade, regional security, and international influence while maintaining channels of dialogue and economic engagement.

The more useful question, therefore, is not whether the United States and China will compete, but how that competition can be managed without allowing individual disputes to develop into broader strategic crises.

This paper advances the concept of an “architecture of understanding” as a framework for addressing that challenge. The concept does not imply strategic partnership, political alignment, or the resolution of fundamental disagreements. Rather, it refers to the development of practical mechanisms that can reduce miscalculation, preserve communication, manage crises, and facilitate limited cooperation where interests intersect.

Three areas illustrate the relevance of this approach: Taiwan, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, and energy security and maritime stability, particularly in relation to the Strait of Hormuz.

The central proposition is straightforward: strategic competition may be enduring, but strategic instability does not have to be.

The Strategic Challenge: Managing Competition Rather Than Eliminating It

Competition between major powers is neither new nor inherently incompatible with diplomacy. The central challenge arises when competition in one domain begins to reinforce tensions in another.

A dispute over technology can affect trade. Trade restrictions can influence supply chains. Supply-chain concerns can become national-security issues. Security tensions can then shape diplomatic and economic relations.

This interaction creates the possibility of cumulative escalation even when neither side initially seeks a broader confrontation.

For this reason, the objective should not necessarily be to eliminate competition. A more realistic objective is to establish guardrails around it.

An architecture of understanding would therefore consist of sustained communication, crisis-management procedures, confidence-building measures, and narrowly defined agreements in areas where practical interests overlap.

Such an approach should not be confused with strategic trust. Washington and Beijing can disagree fundamentally over sovereignty, security, technology, and international influence while still maintaining mechanisms to prevent disagreement from becoming uncontrolled escalation.

I. The Changing Nature of U.S.–China Competition

The current U.S.–China relationship differs significantly from the U.S.–Soviet rivalry of the twentieth century.

The United States and China remain deeply connected through trade, investment, technology, finance, and global supply chains. At the same time, both governments have sought to reduce vulnerabilities associated with excessive dependence in sectors considered strategically sensitive.

This has contributed to a shift from the language of comprehensive economic decoupling toward concepts such as risk reduction, supply-chain resilience, and strategic diversification.

Technology has become particularly important in this transformation.

U.S. restrictions on certain advanced semiconductor technologies and equipment are designed in part to address national-security concerns. China, meanwhile, has continued to invest in domestic technological capabilities and alternatives.

The result is a complex interaction between competition and adaptation.

Technology competition is therefore not simply a contest over individual products or companies. It is increasingly influencing the structure of global supply chains, investment decisions, research ecosystems, and technological standards.

The longer-term question is whether these adjustments will produce selective diversification or a deeper fragmentation of the global technology system

II. Taiwan: A Test of Strategic Risk Management

Taiwan remains one of the most consequential issues in U.S.–China relations.

For Beijing, Taiwan is fundamentally connected to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national reunification. For Washington, the issue is closely associated with regional stability, deterrence, and the broader security architecture of the Indo-Pacific.

The issue has also acquired an increasingly important technological dimension.

Taiwan occupies a critical position in global semiconductor production, particularly in advanced chips that support artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and other strategic technologies. This gives developments in the Taiwan Strait implications that extend beyond the immediate security environment.

The central challenge is therefore not limited to deterrence. It also concerns crisis prevention and escalation management.

Military encounters, political signals, or misinterpretations of intentions can create risks even when neither side intends to initiate a broader conflict.

Maintaining reliable political and military communication channels is consequently essential. Procedures governing air and maritime encounters, direct communication during periods of heightened tension, and mechanisms for clarifying ambiguous signals can reduce the risk that an isolated incident becomes a wider crisis.

Such measures would not resolve the underlying political dispute over Taiwan. Their purpose would be more limited and practical: to reduce the probability of unintended escalation.

III. Artificial Intelligence and the New Technology Competition

Artificial intelligence has emerged as another central dimension of U.S.–China strategic competition.

The competition encompasses advanced semiconductors, computing infrastructure, foundational models, data, talent, research capacity, commercial applications, and emerging standards for AI governance.

The relative position of the two countries is also more dynamic than a simple “race” narrative suggests.

Recent research has highlighted the narrowing performance gap between leading American and Chinese AI models in several areas, alongside China’s growing emphasis on open-weight models and domestic technological development.

The strategic significance of AI extends beyond economic competitiveness.

Advanced AI systems may create risks involving cybersecurity, autonomous decision-making, misinformation, critical infrastructure, and the potential misuse of increasingly capable systems.

This creates an unusual possibility: the same technology can be an arena of strategic competition and a potential area for risk-reduction cooperation.

Recent U.S.–China discussions concerning AI safety notifications, advanced AI, and communication mechanisms demonstrate the potential for narrowly focused engagement.

The objective need not be comprehensive agreement on AI governance.

Instead, the two countries could focus on practical questions such as incident notification, technical risk assessment, cybersecurity, model safety, and communication during high-consequence events.

This is the essence of functional cooperation: cooperation on a defined problem without requiring agreement on the broader strategic relationship.

IV. Iran and the Strait of Hormuz: Limited Convergence Without Strategic Alignment

Iran provides another example of the distinction between strategic competition and functional convergence.

China maintains important political and economic relations with Iran, while also having a substantial interest in stable energy markets and secure maritime transportation.

The United States, meanwhile, has longstanding interests in Gulf security, freedom of navigation, nonproliferation, and regional stability.

These interests are not identical. Nevertheless, disruption in the Strait of Hormuz can have consequences for energy markets, maritime transportation, and global supply chains that extend well beyond the immediate region.

China’s diplomatic statements in September 2026 emphasized restraint, negotiations, freedom of navigation, and the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

During the September U.S.–China summit, Iran was also among the issues discussed by the two leaders. The White House subsequently described areas of agreement concerning nuclear proliferation and international waterways.

These developments should not be interpreted as evidence of a common U.S.–China policy toward Iran.

A more precise interpretation is that Washington and Beijing may have limited overlapping interests in preventing wider regional instability.

That distinction matters.

Functional convergence does not erase strategic differences. Nor does it create an informal alliance. It simply identifies specific circumstances in which the interests of otherwise competing powers may partially intersect.

V. Trade and Economic Relations: Managing Interdependence

Economic relations remain another important test of whether competition can be managed without complete separation.

The United States and China have pursued measures intended to reduce certain trade tensions while maintaining restrictions in areas considered strategically sensitive.

Recent discussions have included tariff arrangements, trade mechanisms, and continued dialogue on technology and other economic issues.

These developments should not be understood as a resolution of the broader economic dispute.

Rather, they illustrate an emerging approach in which the two countries attempt to manage interdependence selectively.

The distinction between strategic competition and economic engagement is therefore becoming increasingly important.

A relationship can simultaneously contain trade restrictions, investment concerns, technological competition, and substantial commercial exchange.

The policy challenge is to prevent these different dimensions from becoming mutually reinforcing sources of instability.

VI. From Crisis Management to an Architecture of Understanding

An effective architecture of understanding could rest on five practical pillars.

1. Strategic Communication

Political and military communication should remain active during both periods of stability and periods of tension. Crisis communication is most effective when established before a crisis occurs.

2. Incident Management

Washington and Beijing could strengthen procedures for dealing with military, maritime, aviation, and cyber incidents.

The purpose would be to prevent tactical encounters from becoming strategic confrontations.

3. Relative Separation of Issues

Not every disagreement needs to affect every other area of the relationship.

Competition over Taiwan, for example, does not necessarily have to prevent dialogue on trade, AI safety, climate-related issues, or energy security.

4. Functional Cooperation

Cooperation can be limited to clearly defined problems where both sides have practical interests.

AI safety, maritime security, energy-market stability, and crisis communication are potential examples.

5. Technology Risk Governance

Rather than attempting to establish a comprehensive global technology regime immediately, the two countries could begin with narrowly defined areas where technical standards and risk-reduction measures are achievable.

This approach would recognize the reality of strategic competition while creating space for practical cooperation.

VII. Three Possible Strategic Pathways

The future trajectory of U.S.–China relations can be examined through three broad scenarios.

1. Disciplined Competition

The two countries continue competing over Taiwan, technology, trade, and regional influence while maintaining communication channels and limited forms of functional cooperation.

2. Long-Term Competitive Coexistence

Strategic competition becomes a durable feature of the international system, but Washington and Beijing develop institutional mechanisms for managing disagreements and preventing unnecessary escalation.

3. Multi-Domain Strategic Escalation

Tensions in Taiwan, technology, trade, and regional security become increasingly interconnected, making it more difficult to isolate and manage individual disputes.

These scenarios are analytical possibilities rather than predictions.

Their development will depend on political decisions in Washington and Beijing, developments in the Indo-Pacific and Middle East, the behavior of allies and partners, economic conditions, and the effectiveness of existing communication mechanisms.

VIII. Implications for the International System

The consequences of U.S.–China competition will extend well beyond the bilateral relationship.

Asian economies, European states, Gulf countries, and other major and middle powers are likely to be affected by developments in trade, technology, energy, and maritime security.

Many countries are also seeking to avoid exclusive dependence on either Washington or Beijing.

This suggests that the emerging international environment may be characterized less by a rigid division into two blocs and more by flexible partnerships, overlapping institutions, and issue-specific alignments.

Such an environment increases the importance of diplomatic flexibility.

For middle powers in particular, maintaining relationships with both Washington and Beijing may become increasingly important for economic resilience, technology access, energy security, and diplomatic space.

The stability of the international system will therefore depend not only on the distribution of power, but also on whether major powers can establish mechanisms for managing their disagreements.

Conclusion

The U.S.–China relationship is entering a period in which strategic competition is likely to remain a defining feature of international affairs.

The central issue, however, is not whether competition can be eliminated. It is whether competition can be structured, communicated, and managed in ways that reduce the risk of unintended escalation.

Taiwan represents a test of crisis management and regional security. Artificial intelligence represents a test of technology governance and risk reduction. Iran and the Strait of Hormuz illustrate how limited interests can converge even when broader strategic objectives remain different.

These cases point toward the potential value of an architecture of understanding.

Such an architecture would not require strategic trust, political alignment, or resolution of fundamental disputes. It would require something more practical: reliable communication, clear procedures, limited agreements, and a willingness to distinguish between areas of competition and areas where functional cooperation is possible.

The objective would not be to transform Washington and Beijing into strategic partners.

It would be to ensure that strategic competition remains manageable rather than destabilizing.

In an international system marked by technological transformation, economic interdependence, regional conflicts, and multiple centers of power, this distinction is increasingly significant.

The future of U.S.–China relations may therefore depend not only on how the two powers compete, but also on whether they can develop the institutional and diplomatic mechanisms necessary to manage the consequences of that competition.

That is the practical meaning of moving from crisis management toward an architecture of understanding.

References

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