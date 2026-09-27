Two Afghans and One Indian Sentenced in UK’s £181 Million Smartphone Trafficking Ring

A London court has sentenced two Afghan nationals and one Indian national to a combined 25 years in prison for their roles in one of the United Kingdom’s largest organized mobile phone trafficking networks, which smuggled more than 62,000 stolen smartphones worth an estimated £181 million to China and Dubai.

The Metropolitan Police described the group as part of the largest mobile phone trafficking network ever dismantled in the UK. Investigators said the operation handled thousands of stolen iPhones and other smartphones taken from victims across London before exporting them overseas through a sophisticated criminal supply chain.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Amir Khadikhil, 35, Ismat Miakhil, 33, and Mansoor Mohammad, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive and handle stolen goods and participating in the activities of an organized crime group. The court ruled that the network’s operations were carried out on a “large financial scale” and were “highly organized and sophisticated.”

Police said the gang paid street thieves up to £300 for each stolen phone before shipping the devices abroad, where some were reportedly resold for as much as $5,000 in China. Investigators estimate the group was responsible for trafficking around 40,000 stolen phones to China during 2024 and 2025 alone roughly 40 percent of all mobile phones stolen in London during that period.

The investigation began in December 2024 after police discovered boxes containing hundreds of smartphones at a warehouse near Heathrow Airport that were about to be shipped to Hong Kong. Officers said one theft victim tracked a stolen phone to the warehouse using its location services, leading investigators to uncover the wider trafficking operation.

Police seized more than 5,000 mobile phones, mostly iPhones, valued at approximately £5.5 million during searches linked to the suspects. Officers also recovered more than £44,000 in cash from a grocery store in London’s Leyton area that investigators said was being used to store stolen devices wrapped in aluminum foil to block Wi-Fi and SIM card signals and prevent tracking.

Authorities said Khadikhil and Miakhil arrived in the UK from Afghanistan in 2019 and later applied for asylum, while Mansoor Mohammad entered Britain from India on a visa before also seeking asylum. Prosecutors said the criminal case was unrelated to their immigration status and focused solely on their alleged role in the trafficking network.

During searches of Miakhil’s mobile phone, investigators found messages documenting payments totaling more than £243,000 to suppliers of stolen phones between December 2024 and May 2025. Police also said Khadikhil and Miakhil were wearing necklaces holding SIM card removal tools when they were arrested in September 2025.

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation, known as Operation Aquastep, resulted in 14 arrests, the seizure of more than 10,000 stolen phones and approximately £250,000 in cash. Around 1,000 recovered phones have since been returned to their owners.

Police say smartphone theft has become one of London’s fastest-growing organized crimes, driven by international trafficking networks that quickly export stolen devices before they can be blocked or recovered. Authorities said the convictions mark a major step in disrupting the criminal supply chain behind phone theft across the UK.

How the Operation Worked and Why It Matters

A Sophisticated Criminal Supply Chain

The network dismantled by Operation Aquastep was not a loose collection of petty thieves but a highly structured criminal enterprise with distinct roles, international reach, and significant financial resources. According to evidence presented in court, the organization operated like a legitimate logistics business except its commodity was stolen smartphones.

The gang’s business model relied on a steady supply of stolen devices from street-level thieves operating across London. These thieves, often targeting commuters, tourists, and nightlife patrons, would hand over stolen phones to the network’s intermediaries in exchange for cash payments of up to £300 per device. The phones were then transported to stash locations such as the grocery store in Leyton where they were wrapped in aluminum foil to block Wi-Fi and SIM card signals, preventing victims from tracking their devices and disabling them remotely.

From these stash points, the phones were moved to warehouses near Heathrow Airport, where they were sorted, packed, and prepared for export. The final destination was primarily China, with Dubai serving as a secondary market. Once abroad, the phones were reportedly resold for as much as $5,000 each, generating enormous profits for the network’s organizers.

The Breakthrough: A Victim’s Quick Thinking

The investigation that brought down the network began with a single act of vigilance. In December 2024, a theft victim used their phone’s location-tracking service to trace the device to a warehouse near Heathrow Airport. When police arrived, they discovered boxes containing hundreds of smartphones all stolen about to be shipped to Hong Kong. This initial discovery prompted a wider investigation that would eventually uncover the full scale of the operation.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command launched Operation Aquastep, which combined surveillance, financial investigations, and forensic analysis of seized devices. The investigation revealed that the network had been operating for at least two years, with evidence suggesting it had trafficked tens of thousands of phones.

The Defendants: Backgrounds and Roles

The three convicted men Amir Khadikhil, Ismat Miakhil, and Mansoor Mohammad each played distinct roles in the network.

Amir Khadikhil, 35, and Ismat Miakhil, 33, arrived in the UK from Afghanistan in 2019 and later applied for asylum. According to prosecutors, they were central figures in the network’s UK operations, overseeing the collection, storage, and preparation of stolen phones for export. When arrested in September 2025, both men were wearing necklaces holding SIM card removal tools a detail that prosecutors said demonstrated their hands-on involvement in processing stolen devices.

Mansoor Mohammad, 30, entered Britain from India on a visa before also seeking asylum. His role in the network was described as logistical, facilitating the movement of phones from London to export points. Prosecutors emphasized that the criminal case was unrelated to the men’s immigration status and focused solely on their role in the trafficking network.

The Financial Scale

The financial scale of the operation was staggering. During searches of Miakhil’s mobile phone, investigators found messages documenting payments totaling more than £243,000 to suppliers of stolen phones between December 2024 and May 2025 alone. Police also seized more than £44,000 in cash from the grocery store in Leyton, which was being used as a stash house.

In total, Operation Aquastep resulted in 14 arrests, the seizure of more than 10,000 stolen phones, and approximately £250,000 in cash. Around 1,000 recovered phones have since been returned to their owners.

The court heard that the network was responsible for trafficking around 40,000 stolen phones to China during 2024 and 2025 roughly 40 percent of all mobile phones stolen in London during that period. The total value of phones trafficked by the network is estimated at £181 million.

A Growing Criminal Trend

The case highlights a broader trend in organized crime across the UK. Smartphone theft has become one of London’s fastest-growing organized crimes, driven by international trafficking networks that quickly export stolen devices before they can be blocked or recovered. According to the Metropolitan Police, these networks exploit gaps in international law enforcement cooperation and the high resale value of smartphones in markets like China and Dubai.

“This was a sophisticated operation that caused significant financial harm to thousands of victims,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson. “The convictions mark a major step in disrupting the criminal supply chain behind phone theft across the UK.”

Legal and Policy Implications

The case has also raised questions about how law enforcement agencies can better combat international phone trafficking. Experts note that while UK authorities have made progress in dismantling domestic networks, the international nature of the trade makes it difficult to fully disrupt.

“The challenge is that once these phones leave the UK, they are often beyond the reach of British law enforcement,” said Dr. Sarah Hinton, a criminologist at King’s College London. “International cooperation is essential, but it’s also slow and complicated. By the time authorities in destination countries are alerted, the phones have often been resold and are untraceable.”

The case has also prompted calls for tech companies to do more to prevent stolen phones from being resold. While features like “Find My iPhone” and remote locking have made it harder for thieves to profit from stolen devices, determined criminals have developed workarounds, including shipping phones to countries where such features are less effective.

Conclusion

The sentencing of Khadikhil, Miakhil, and Mohammad marks the end of one of the UK’s largest ever investigations into mobile phone trafficking. But it also serves as a warning: as long as there is demand for stolen smartphones, criminal networks will find ways to supply them. For the Metropolitan Police, the challenge now is to build on the success of Operation Aquastep and ensure that other networks are dismantled before they can cause similar harm.

For the thousands of victims whose phones were stolen and trafficked, the convictions offer a measure of justice. But for many, the phones themselves and the personal data they contained are gone for good.