Over 2 Million Afghans Gained Access to Safe Water in 2025: UNICEF

KABUL – More than 2.1 million people across Afghanistan gained access to safe water over the past year, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), marking a significant step in addressing the country’s ongoing water and sanitation challenges.

Tajuddin Owywali, UNICEF’s head in Afghanistan, announced the milestone in a post on X, noting that the beneficiaries include thousands of children and mothers who now have improved opportunities for health and family care. Access to clean water is a critical factor in reducing child mortality and preventing waterborne diseases, which remain prevalent in many parts of the country.

“Access to safe water is not just about survival—it’s about dignity, health, and the ability to care for one’s family,” Owywali said. He reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to expanding water, sanitation, and health services to even more communities across Afghanistan in the coming years.

The announcement follows recent discussions between UNICEF and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Economy. During a meeting, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, the Minister of Economy, acknowledged UNICEF’s focus on providing clean drinking water, health services, and essential food assistance—areas that remain critical as the country continues to face humanitarian and economic pressures.

With Afghanistan experiencing recurring droughts and widespread water scarcity, international agencies have stressed the importance of sustained investment in water infrastructure. UNICEF’s latest efforts form part of a broader push to reach vulnerable populations, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

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