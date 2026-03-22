Iranian Missile Strikes Israeli Town of Dimona, Home to Nuclear Facility; Dozens Wounded

An Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona on Saturday, causing extensive damage and injuring dozens of people, according to Israeli officials. The town is home to a long-established nuclear facility at the heart of Israel’s undeclared atomic weapons program.

The Israeli military confirmed a “direct missile hit on a building” in Dimona, a city in the Negev desert. The attack marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two rivals, particularly given the location’s strategic sensitivity.

Casualties and Damage

Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service, reported that its teams treated 39 people injured by shrapnel and debris across several impact sites. Among the wounded was a 10-year-old boy listed in serious but stable condition; medics said he was “fully conscious” when evacuated.

Paramedic Karmel Cohen described the aftermath as chaotic, with “extensive damage” at the scene. Video released by the emergency service showed a residential building engulfed in flames, while images circulated by Israeli police depicted a large hole blown through the wall of a structure, exposing the force of the strike.

Additional footage shared by Israeli media appeared to capture the moment a projectile hurtled through the sky at high speed before crashing into the town.

The Dimona Nuclear Facility

Dimona is synonymous with Israel’s nuclear program. Just outside the city limits lies the Negev Nuclear Research Center, a facility widely regarded by international observers as the heart of what is believed to be the Middle East’s sole nuclear arsenal.

Israel has never officially confirmed possessing nuclear weapons, maintaining a policy of deliberate ambiguity. Officially, the Dimona plant is described as a research center, but its role has been the subject of intense international scrutiny for decades. The strike on the surrounding town, rather than the heavily fortified facility itself, underscores the potential risks of military confrontation near sensitive strategic sites.

Broader Context

The missile attack on Dimona occurred against a backdrop of escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel. Earlier on Saturday, Iranian authorities reported that the Natanz nuclear facility a cornerstone of Iran’s own nuclear program was struck as part of a coordinated U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign. While details of that operation remained limited, the dual strikes on nuclear-related sites in both countries signal a dangerous new phase in the long-running shadow war between the two powers.

Israeli officials have not yet commented on the broader strategic implications of the strike, but the direct hit on a city tied to its nuclear infrastructure is likely to prompt a sharp response.

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