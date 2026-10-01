Russia to Host Eighth Round of Moscow Format Talks on Afghanistan

Russia will host the eighth round of the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan on October 5, bringing together Afghan officials and representatives from neighboring and regional countries to discuss political, economic, and security issues concerning Afghanistan, Russian officials said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the meeting will bring together special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, Russia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Belarus and Egypt have also been invited as guests.

The Afghan delegation will be led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is also expected to hold a separate meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the consultations. According to the Russian side, the bilateral talks will focus on current issues in relations and cooperation between Russia and Afghanistan.

The broader meeting is expected to focus on political and economic cooperation, regional engagement with Afghanistan, counterterrorism, and efforts to combat drug trafficking. Participants are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen regional cooperation on issues affecting Afghanistan and its neighbors. A joint statement is expected to be issued at the conclusion of the meeting.

What Is the Moscow Format?

The Moscow Format was established in 2017 as a regional platform for consultations on Afghanistan. It brings together Russia, Afghanistan’s neighbors, and other regional stakeholders to discuss security, terrorism, narcotics, economic cooperation, and Afghanistan’s political future. The format is one of several diplomatic initiatives—alongside the Doha process and various UN-led efforts—aimed at coordinating international engagement with the Taliban-led government, which remains unrecognized by most countries.

Previous Meetings and Key Themes

At the seventh meeting in Moscow in October 2025, participants called for stronger regional cooperation against terrorism and drug trafficking and emphasized economic and trade cooperation with Afghanistan. The meeting also opposed the establishment of foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

The upcoming talks come amid persistent concerns over Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation, the presence of militant groups, and the country’s role in regional trade and connectivity. While no country has formally recognized the Taliban government, many regional states have engaged with it pragmatically on security and economic matters.

Expected Outcomes

A joint statement is expected to be issued at the end of the meeting, likely reiterating calls for regional cooperation and addressing Afghanistan’s humanitarian and economic challenges. The bilateral meeting between Muttaqi and Lavrov may also signal Russia’s continued interest in deepening practical cooperation with Kabul, particularly on security and energy issues.

The Moscow Format remains a key venue for regional dialogue on Afghanistan, though its influence is limited by the absence of Western powers and the Taliban’s continued international isolation.

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