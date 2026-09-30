Ten Gold Mine Workers Trapped Underground in Afghanistan’s Takhar Province

Incident Overview

Ten workers have been trapped underground at a gold mine in the Samti area of Chah Ab district in northeastern Afghanistan’s Takhar province, local officials confirmed on Thursday. Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities race to reach the trapped miners.

Naqibullah Masrour, head of the media and public relations office of the Takhar police, stated that the workers became trapped while carrying out mining activities inside the underground section of the mine. The precise circumstances leading to the entrapment remain under investigation.

Official Response and Rescue Operations

Local authorities and security personnel have been dispatched to the site to assess the situation and coordinate the rescue operation. Takhar officials confirmed that Governor Samiullah Hizbullah, provincial police chief Musa Kalim Abul Nasr, and other senior officials were present at the scene to oversee efforts to rescue the trapped workers.

Rescue teams now face the daunting challenge of reaching the trapped workers while ensuring that the underground mine remains structurally safe for rescuers. The condition of the ten workers remains unclear, and the outcome of the rescue operation has not yet been reported.

Information Gaps

Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact cause of the incident or provided information on the workers’ health conditions. No official figures on possible deaths, injuries, or damage have been released. Officials stated that further information would be provided after the situation is assessed and details are confirmed.

Background and Context

The incident occurred in an area with a long history of gold-mining activity. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum lists Samti among Takhar’s gold-bearing areas, indicating the region’s significant mineral wealth.

Gold mining in Chah Ab has also previously been linked to disputes between local residents and mining companies. In January, clashes connected to gold-mining operations left several people dead and wounded, according to local sources. Residents have raised concerns about access to water, environmental impacts, employment, and the distribution of benefits from mining activities.

Safety Concerns in Afghanistan’s Mining Sector

Mining accidents in Afghanistan have repeatedly raised concerns about safety in underground operations. A 2023 accident in Chah Ab involving workers travelling to a gold mine killed 17 people, according to reports. This latest incident underscores the persistent dangers faced by miners in the region, where safety regulations and enforcement remain inadequate.

The recurrence of such incidents highlights the urgent need for improved safety measures, better oversight of mining operations, and stronger protections for workers in Afghanistan’s extractive industries. As rescue efforts continue, the focus remains on the safe recovery of the ten trapped workers and the prevention of similar tragedies in the future.

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