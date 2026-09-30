Strategic Value, Risk Exposure, and the Changing Economics of Partnership

Pakistan occupies an unusual position in the strategic architecture of South Asia. Its geography, population, military capabilities, nuclear deterrent, relationship with China, links to the Gulf, and longstanding engagement with the United States give it enduring geopolitical significance. Yet these sources of strategic value increasingly coexist with security, economic, and institutional pressures that raise a different question for external partners: not whether Pakistan remains important, but what it costs to manage the risks associated with that importance.

This distinction is central to understanding Pakistan’s evolving international position. Strategic cost does not imply that Pakistan has become a liability. Rather, it refers to the resources diplomatic, economic, security, and political hat external partners must increasingly devote to managing instability, protecting investments, maintaining financial resilience, and containing regional crises.

The question, therefore, is becoming one of risk-adjusted strategic value.

Security: From Strategic Cooperation to Risk Management

Pakistan’s security environment illustrates this dilemma most clearly. The Global Terrorism Index 2026 ranked Pakistan as the country most affected by terrorism in 2025, recording 1,045 terrorist incidents and 1,139 deaths. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounted for more than 74 percent of attacks and 67 percent of deaths. The report also identifies the deterioration of security along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier as an important factor in the increase in militant activity.

For international partners, the implications extend beyond terrorism statistics. Persistent insecurity raises the costs of protecting personnel and infrastructure, increases insurance and transportation risks, complicates investment decisions, and consumes diplomatic resources that could otherwise be directed toward economic development and regional cooperation.

The deterioration of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations illustrates the wider problem. On September 24, 2026, Pakistan conducted airstrikes at ten locations inside Afghanistan, stating that the targets were connected to drone attacks against Pakistan. Taliban authorities reported civilian casualties and rejected Islamabad’s allegations.

The significance extends beyond the bilateral relationship. Repeated escalation along the frontier increases the need for diplomatic intervention, crisis management, and regional mediation. A bilateral security problem can therefore generate a broader strategic burden for neighboring states and international partners.

China: Converting Geography into Investment

Pakistan’s relationship with China demonstrates another dimension of the equation. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was conceived partly to transform Pakistan’s geographic position into infrastructure, energy, transportation, and investment opportunities.

Yet the security of Chinese personnel and projects has become an increasingly important component of the economic relationship. In May 2026, Beijing and Islamabad reaffirmed plans to strengthen CPEC and develop Gwadar as a regional connectivity hub, while Pakistan reiterated its commitment to improving the security of Chinese workers and investments.

This creates a strategic paradox. Pakistan’s geography and natural resources increase its potential value to China and other investors, but insecurity can simultaneously raise the cost of realizing that potential.

The issue is becoming more significant as international competition for critical minerals intensifies. For Pakistan, the challenge is therefore not simply attracting strategic investment but creating an environment in which strategic investment can operate with sufficient security, continuity, and predictability.

The Gulf: Expanding Partnerships and Managing Strategic Commitments

Pakistan’s expanding relations with Gulf partners present a different set of calculations.

In August 2026, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan concluded the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, establishing a collective-defense framework under which an armed attack against one signatory is treated as an attack against all three. Subsequent military-level discussions have focused on intelligence sharing, military coordination, and greater defense integration.

The agreement has been presented as defensive rather than directed against a particular state. Nevertheless, the expansion of Pakistan’s security commitments introduces additional complexity into its foreign-policy calculations.

Islamabad must simultaneously manage relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, Türkiye, Iran, China, and the United States. The strategic challenge is therefore one of alignment without entanglement: expanding partnerships while ensuring that commitments in one regional theater do not generate unintended costs in another.

The Economy: Stabilization Before Transformation

Pakistan’s economic position represents another important component of the strategic-cost debate.

In May 2026, the International Monetary Fund approved approximately $1.1 billion under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility and approximately $220 million under its Resilience and Sustainability Facility, bringing total disbursements under the two arrangements to approximately $4.8 billion. The IMF continued to emphasize reforms involving public finances, state-owned enterprises, productivity, competitiveness, and the energy sector.

These programs should not be interpreted simply as evidence of economic weakness. They also reflect international efforts to stabilize a strategically important economy and create conditions for longer-term reform.

The strategic concern is different: how long must external partners continue to devote resources to stabilization before those resources can increasingly support transformation and growth?

For Washington, Beijing, Gulf capitals, and international financial institutions, Pakistan’s economic resilience matters because economic instability can quickly acquire geopolitical consequences. Fiscal pressures, energy-sector weaknesses, or balance-of-payments problems can affect political stability, investment conditions, and the state’s capacity to meet security commitments.

The Nuclear Dimension: Strategic Value and Strategic Sensitivity

Pakistan’s nuclear capability remains one of the principal sources of its strategic weight. It establishes Pakistan as an indispensable actor in South Asian security calculations and makes its relationship with India a matter of sustained international concern.

At the same time, nuclear capabilities increase the consequences of strategic miscalculation. Any major confrontation between Pakistan and India therefore carries risks extending well beyond the immediate parties, increasing the importance of crisis communication, deterrence stability, and diplomatic engagement.

This illustrates a broader principle: the same capability that enhances geopolitical value can also increase the cost of managing strategic risk.

The Next Decade: From Geopolitical Importance to Strategic Reliability

Pakistan’s geopolitical importance is unlikely to disappear. Its location at the intersection of South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean, combined with its military capabilities and relationships with China and the Gulf, ensures that it will remain relevant to major-power and regional calculations.

The more consequential question is whether Pakistan can convert that structural importance into predictable strategic value.

For the next decade, four variables will be particularly important: the reduction of militant violence, protection of foreign investment, improvement of economic resilience, and greater coherence among Pakistan’s external commitments.

Success in these areas would allow Pakistan to convert geography, resources, and strategic capabilities into greater economic and diplomatic leverage. Conversely, if security pressures, financial vulnerabilities, and overlapping external commitments continue to expand without comparable institutional strengthening, international partners may increasingly adopt a more risk-managed approach: maintaining cooperation where Pakistan’s participation is essential while limiting exposure where risks are difficult to contain.

The strategic question, therefore, is not whether Pakistan matters. It clearly does.

The more consequential question is whether Pakistan can make its geopolitical importance increasingly productive, predictable, and sustainable.

For external partners, the future relationship will ultimately be shaped not by Pakistan’s geopolitical value in isolation, but by the balance between the value it generates, and the resources required to manage the risks associated with it.

Key references

Institute for Economics & Peace, Global Terrorism Index 2026 — terrorism trends and Pakistan’s security environment.

International Monetary Fund, May 8, 2026 — Pakistan’s EFF/RSF reviews, disbursements, and structural-reform priorities.

Reuters, September 24–25, 2026 — Pakistan-Afghanistan escalation and competing accounts of the September airstrikes.

Reuters, August–September 2026 — Makkah Defense Agreement and subsequent Saudi-Türkiye-Pakistan military coordination.

Reuters, May 26, 2026 — China-Pakistan cooperation on CPEC, Gwadar, and protection of Chinese investments .

The original article was published by Al Ain News, the UAE-based news platform.

Donate Here