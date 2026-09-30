Ronaldo Leaves Portugal Camp Amid Reports of Rift with Coach Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on Wednesday, hours before the national team’s Nations League clash with Denmark, following reports of a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo did not play in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Sunday and will now miss the game against Denmark. The 41-year-old forward confirmed his departure in a statement posted on Instagram, bringing a turbulent few hours in the Danish capital to a close.

“Following the national team manager’s press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team’s training camp,” Ronaldo wrote. He added that he would tell Portuguese fans “the truth about the reasons behind my departure” in due course, without specifying when that would be.

The Portugal squad later arrived at their hotel without Ronaldo and without Jesus, with the whereabouts of both still unknown.

Confusion Over Training Session

Earlier on Wednesday, Jesus denied that Ronaldo had refused to train, as the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed the forward did not take part in the team’s final session before Thursday’s game.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola posted a video that appeared to show Ronaldo leaving Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium in an FPF vehicle. According to A Bola, Ronaldo left shortly after Jesus had told reporters that the 41-year-old would take part in the session — a contradiction that has only deepened the mystery surrounding his abrupt exit.

Spanish sports outlet Marca reported that Ronaldo intended to board a private flight to Madrid in the coming hours.

Background to the Dispute

Ronaldo’s absence from Sunday’s match against Norway is understood to be a key factor in the escalating tension. According to reports, Jesus told Ronaldo he would come off the bench during the game but ultimately decided against bringing him on, leaving the forward on the sidelines for the entire 90 minutes.

He then worked in the gym rather than training with the rest of the squad on Monday and Tuesday, despite not being injured — a decision that raised eyebrows within the camp and prompted questions from the media.

Jesus Denies Controversy

Speaking at a news conference before Wednesday’s session, Jesus told reporters not to manufacture a controversy and said it was normal for Ronaldo to miss team training in the days after a match.

“He didn’t refuse. He’s going to train today,” said Jesus. “It’s the fourth day, so he’s going to train. And he didn’t refuse to train. It’s impossible. Do you believe that? Not Cris.”

Jesus said there had been no incident, although he confirmed speaking to Ronaldo about the situation.

“They forced me to talk to Cris about an issue that didn’t exist. There was nothing to talk about,” said Jesus. “He said, ‘I’m here for you to decide. If you want me to play, I’ll play. If you want me to go to the stands, I’ll go.'”

Federation President Flies to Copenhagen

FPF President Pedro Proenca travelled to Copenhagen on Tuesday, according to A Bola, which reported that Proenca had changed his plans and gone to Denmark to meet Jesus and Ronaldo before Portugal’s Nations League match there on Thursday.

The presence of the federation’s top official in Copenhagen underscores the seriousness with which the FPF has viewed the situation, though his intervention appears to have been unsuccessful in resolving the matter.

Ronaldo’s Record and Recent Comments

Ronaldo is Portugal’s record goalscorer with 146 goals and their most-capped player with 234 appearances. His departure from the camp represents a significant blow to Portugal’s preparations for the Denmark match and raises questions about his future with the national team.

Ronaldo told a news conference last week that the media had been trying to “kill” him for years, and said that he could leave “today” if the manager did not want him in the squad.

“I’m here to help the national team,” he said at the time. “If the coach doesn’t want me, I’ll leave today.”

Those comments now appear prophetic, with Ronaldo having followed through on his threat just days later.

What Happens Next?

Portugal face Denmark in the Nations League on Thursday without their captain and most experienced player. Whether Ronaldo will return to the squad for future matches remains uncertain, as does the future of Jesus as head coach.

Ronaldo’s promise to reveal “the truth” behind his departure has only added to the intrigue, with Portuguese fans anxiously awaiting further clarification from their most famous footballer.

For now, the focus shifts to Copenhagen, where Portugal must attempt to secure a result without the player who has defined their national team for nearly two decades.

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