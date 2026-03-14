Tensions Erupt: Taliban Claims It Killed 14 Pakistani Soldiers in Retaliatory Cross-Border Strikes

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban administration’s Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that its forces killed 14 Pakistani soldiers and wounded 11 others during cross-border attacks, marking a significant escalation in hostilities along the volatile Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier. The clashes were described as retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghan territory.

In a statement released via social media, the ministry said its forces targeted Pakistani military positions opposite Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar. According to Taliban officials, the operation successfully destroyed two Pakistani military posts and resulted in the capture of one outpost, along with heavy weapons and ammunition. The statement framed the action as a defensive response to “provocations and aggression” from the Pakistani side.

“It was a retaliatory attack in response to the bombing of Afghan refugees,” a senior official from the Taliban’s Defense Ministry told local media, referring to Pakistan’s recent airstrikes, which Kabul claims targeted civilians.

Contrasting Narratives and Unconfirmed Casualties

Pakistani military and government officials have not confirmed the casualty figures reported by the Taliban. While Pakistani authorities acknowledged that drone strikes were conducted by Taliban forces inside Pakistan’s border regions, they have remained tight-lipped regarding the number of soldiers killed or wounded.

However, political leadership in Islamabad has reacted strongly to the cross-border aggression. In a statement, former President and current ruling coalition leader Asif Ali Zardari condemned the drone attacks, describing them as a blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He called on the interim Afghan government to reign in forces operating near the border.

The Spark: Pakistani Airstrikes in Afghanistan

The ground clashes on Saturday followed a series of Pakistani military airstrikes carried out early Friday. Pakistani security officials, speaking anonymously, stated the strikes targeted militant hideouts belonging to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, an anti-Pakistan faction, which they accused of orchestrating cross-border terrorist attacks from Afghan soil.

The airstrikes reportedly hit locations in four Afghan provinces—Kabul, Kandahar, Paktika, and Paktia. The Taliban administration strongly condemned the bombings, claiming they killed several civilians, including women and children. While specific numbers regarding civilian casualties remain unverified, images circulating on Afghan social media purported to show destroyed homes and grieving families.

A Fragile Frontier Under Strain

The recent exchanges underscore the rapidly deteriorating security situation along the 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) border, known as the Durand Line. Relations between Islamabad and the Taliban administration in Kabul have plunged to their lowest point since the Taliban took power in 2021.

Pakistan has long accused the Taliban of harboring militant groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, allowing them to use Afghan soil to launch attacks on Pakistani security forces. Islamabad claims that since the Taliban’s takeover, cross-border militant attacks have increased in frequency and intensity.

The Taliban administration, however, denies these allegations, insisting it does not allow any group to use Afghanistan against neighboring countries. In turn, Kabul accuses Pakistan of military overreach and violating Afghan sovereignty with its airstrikes, a charge that resonates deeply with a population wary of foreign intervention.

With both sides seemingly dug into their positions and military confrontations continuing, the risk of further destabilization looms large over a region that can ill afford another conflict.

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