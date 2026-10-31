UN Warns Renewed Clashes Near Torkham Border Put Civilians and Aid Workers at Risk

NANGARHAR, Afghanistan — Renewed clashes near Afghanistan’s Torkham border crossing with Pakistan have endangered civilians and humanitarian operations, with a child killed and an aid worker injured, the United Nations said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the casualties occurred during fighting on Wednesday, October 28, near the eastern border crossing in Nangarhar province.

According to OCHA, the injured humanitarian worker had been assisting Afghan families returning from Pakistan, while the child was from the local community. The agency released details of the incident in a statement on Friday, October 30.

The agency warned that repeated clashes in the area were threatening the safety of nearby communities and could further disrupt the delivery of critical humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations. It noted that the Torkham crossing is a vital lifeline for aid operations and for thousands of Afghans who rely on it for trade, medical treatment, and family reunification.

OCHA called on all parties to the conflict to take immediate measures to protect civilians and humanitarian workers, and to ensure safe and unimpeded access for aid operations. It also urged respect for international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on civilians and humanitarian personnel.

The border area has seen repeated outbreaks of violence in recent months, raising concerns about the fragility of security in the region and the potential for further civilian harm. Humanitarian organizations operating in Nangarhar have reported increasing challenges in reaching affected communities due to the volatile security situation.

The UN has reiterated that humanitarian workers must be allowed to carry out their duties without fear of violence, and that the protection of civilians particularly children must remain a priority for all parties involved in the conflict.