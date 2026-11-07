The 2026 US Midterm Elections Change Washington’s Political Equation: The Afghan Opposition Remains Irrelevant, and Pakistan’s Strategic Gamble Has Backfired

The November 2026 US midterm elections have changed the political balance in Washington, with consequences that extend well beyond American domestic politics. Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing President Donald Trump a significant political setback and giving the opposition party control of congressional committees, legislative priorities, oversight and important spending decisions. The results will shape the final two years of Trump’s presidency and introduce new pressures into American foreign policy.

For Afghanistan and Pakistan, however, the implications are more complicated than some political observers might assume. The change in congressional power does not mean Washington will suddenly reverse its Afghanistan policy, support the return of the former Afghan political establishment or abandon its current regional priorities. In fact, the political and strategic realities that have developed since the Taliban returned to power make such an outcome difficult to imagine.

When Trump returned to the White House, two groups saw an opportunity to reshape Afghanistan’s political future. The remnants of the former Afghan political establishment expected the change in Washington to revive their chances of returning to power. Pakistan’s military and political leadership, meanwhile, appeared confident that Trump’s return would strengthen Islamabad’s influence over Kabul and give Pakistan greater control over Afghanistan’s political direction.

Both expectations have run into a different reality. And the results of the November midterms have added another dimension to their miscalculations.

The Afghan Opposition’s Washington Bet Has Failed

The former Afghan political establishment believed its old connections in Washington, built during twenty years of American involvement in Afghanistan, would once again become valuable. Former officials and political figures who spent years competing for government positions, political influence and access to American and Afghan funds presented themselves as an alternative to Taliban rule. They expected Washington to support a new political and possibly military effort to remove the Taliban.

But political relevance cannot be restored through lobbying in foreign capitals, conferences or declarations by former officials.

The people who once controlled Afghanistan’s government have yet to demonstrate that they possess the political organization, public support or military capacity to challenge the Taliban. Their record in government remains a major obstacle. Two decades of corruption, factional rivalries, political appointments and competition over foreign assistance left the former establishment deeply discredited.

Many of its leading figures still spend more time competing over leadership claims and personal ambitions than developing a credible national political alternative.

The Afghan opposition has become a political nonfactor inside Afghanistan. Its leaders may still have access to some international circles, but access to foreign politicians is not the same as influence over events inside the country.

The 2026 US elections should force these political figures to reconsider their assumptions. A change in congressional leadership does not automatically translate into support for the opposition. Democrats may challenge Trump’s policies, investigate his administration and seek to influence American foreign policy, but that does not mean they intend to revive the political arrangements that collapsed in Afghanistan in 2021.

The opposition has mistaken American political competition for an opportunity to return to power. Those are two very different things.

Pakistan’s Strategic Bet Has Turned Against It

Pakistan’s calculation was different, but equally misplaced. Islamabad had supported the Taliban for years, expecting that their return to power would give Pakistan a friendly government in Kabul and strengthen its strategic position against India. The Taliban’s victory in August 2021 initially appeared to deliver that outcome.

Pakistan’s military establishment seemed convinced that the new Afghan government would remain dependent on Islamabad and follow its security and political demands. That assumption underestimated the Taliban leadership’s determination to exercise independent control over Afghanistan.

The relationship has since deteriorated into open conflict. Pakistan now faces serious security challenges along its western border, including armed confrontations with the Taliban government and continuing tensions over the presence and activities of militant groups.

What Islamabad expected to become a strategic advantage has turned into a costly confrontation.

The economic consequences are already substantial. Border closures and restrictions have disrupted trade, damaged businesses and affected communities on both sides. Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Afghanistan has suffered a major decline, hurting Pakistani exporters, transport companies and businesses that depend on cross-border commerce.

The conflict also comes at a time when Pakistan is struggling with economic pressures and serious security problems in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Its military must deal with multiple security challenges while the country faces mounting economic and political difficulties.

Pakistan is now spending considerable military, political and economic resources dealing with a government it once expected to influence.

The underlying problem is that Pakistan never fully accepted that the Taliban, despite their historical relationship with Islamabad, would eventually pursue their own interests. A movement that fought for decades to control Afghanistan was unlikely to surrender its independence after taking power. Pakistan may have helped create the conditions for the Taliban’s return, but that did not give it ownership of the Afghan government.

Military pressure will not necessarily change that reality. The longer the confrontation continues, the greater the damage to Pakistan’s security, economy and regional standing.

The November 2026 Elections Have Changed Washington’s Foreign Policy Environment

The most significant political development for the region is the Democratic victory in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections. Democrats have taken control of both chambers of Congress, a result that will fundamentally change the political environment in Washington during the final two years of Trump’s presidency.

The Associated Press called Democratic control of the Senate on election night and the House early the following morning. The result gives Democrats control of congressional committees, the legislative agenda and the congressional oversight process. It also gives them greater influence over appropriations and the Senate confirmation of ambassadors and senior administration officials.

The election was widely viewed as a rejection of Trump’s handling of the economy, rising living costs, tariffs and, particularly, the war with Iran. The outcome creates a divided government in which a Republican president must deal with a Democratic-controlled Congress.

For Trump, the consequences are significant. His administration will face more congressional investigations, hearings and demands for information. Democrats will have the authority to examine foreign policy decisions, military spending, national security commitments and the administration’s conduct of the Iran war.

But there is a distinction between congressional oversight and control of foreign policy. Trump remains president and retains substantial executive authority over diplomacy and military operations. Democrats cannot simply replace his foreign policy with their own. They can, however, make it considerably more difficult for the administration to pursue policies without congressional scrutiny and cooperation.

This distinction is particularly relevant to Afghanistan.

The Afghan opposition may interpret the Democratic victory as an opportunity to reopen the question of Taliban rule. Some former officials may expect Democratic lawmakers to revisit the American withdrawal, investigate the circumstances surrounding the Taliban takeover and demand a tougher policy toward Kabul.

There will undoubtedly be congressional interest in Afghanistan, including questions about human rights, women’s education, terrorism and the circumstances of the American withdrawal. But congressional criticism of the Taliban does not automatically translate into support for another Afghan political or military project.

The Democrats have domestic priorities, economic concerns and major foreign policy challenges of their own. The Iran war alone will demand considerable congressional attention.

The new Congress will also have to consider the financial and military consequences of America’s ongoing international commitments. After two decades of war in Afghanistan, Washington has little appetite for another open-ended military engagement there.

The Afghan opposition should not confuse a change in congressional leadership with a change in America’s strategic calculations.

The Iran War Will Compete With Afghanistan for Washington’s Attention

The war with Iran has become one of the most consequential challenges facing the Trump administration. It has created military, diplomatic and economic pressures while becoming a major issue in American domestic politics.

The midterm results have strengthened the position of congressional Democrats, who intend to investigate the administration’s handling of the war, its costs and the legal basis for military operations.

This will require the administration to devote considerable political attention to defending its decisions. Congress will also have a greater role in examining military expenditures, weapons requirements, American personnel commitments and the broader consequences of the conflict.

Washington’s attention and resources are not unlimited. A government dealing with a major regional war has little reason to open another front by supporting a campaign to overthrow the Taliban.

American concerns about terrorism in Afghanistan remain. ISIS-K continues to pose a regional and international security threat, and Washington has reasons to prevent the organization from expanding its operations. The Taliban have conducted operations against ISIS-K, creating a limited area of overlapping security interests, although serious questions remain about the presence of other militant groups and the Taliban’s counterterrorism commitments.

The Trump administration may therefore find it more practical to focus on containing security threats rather than pursuing regime change.

That does not mean Washington accepts the Taliban’s domestic policies or considers Afghanistan’s problems resolved. The restrictions on women and girls, the absence of an inclusive political system and the country’s economic difficulties remain major concerns. But the American policy calculation increasingly involves managing those concerns without returning to military intervention.

For the Afghan opposition, this is a difficult reality. Its hopes of securing American backing must compete with a much larger set of American priorities.

Pakistan May Face Greater Congressional Scrutiny

The 2026 elections could have more immediate political consequences for Pakistan than for the Taliban government.

Islamabad invested considerable diplomatic effort in developing a close relationship with Trump and his administration. Pakistan’s leadership appeared to believe that personal relationships and security cooperation would translate into American support for its regional objectives.

The Democratic victory has changed that political environment.

With Democrats controlling both chambers, congressional committees will have greater authority to examine Pakistan’s security policies, American assistance, military cooperation and its role in regional conflicts. Questions concerning Pakistan’s policies toward Afghanistan, its relationship with militant organizations and the conduct of its security forces could attract renewed attention.

Pakistan’s position is already under pressure. Its confrontation with Afghanistan has complicated its western security environment, while continuing instability in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has placed additional demands on its military.

The economic consequences of the Afghan border crisis have added to these difficulties.

Islamabad can no longer assume that its relationship with Trump will provide sufficient political protection in Washington. A Democratic-controlled Congress may demand greater accountability and closer scrutiny of American cooperation with Pakistan.

This does not mean that Democrats will automatically adopt an anti-Pakistan policy. American interests in counterterrorism, regional security and relations with South Asia will continue regardless of which party controls Congress. But Pakistan’s military establishment will have to deal with a more complicated political environment in Washington.

The congressional shift also creates uncertainty for Pakistan’s diplomatic strategy. Its leadership must now maintain its relationship with the Trump administration while preparing to deal with congressional leaders who may have different views about American security cooperation and Pakistan’s regional policies.

The close relationship Islamabad sought with Trump may not be enough to secure the political support it expected.

The Taliban Have Found Other Regional Partners

While the Afghan opposition waited for Washington to change its position, the Taliban government concentrated on developing relationships with Afghanistan’s neighbors and major regional powers.

China, Russia, Iran, India and the Central Asian republics have all established working relationships with Kabul. Their engagement differs in scope, and most have not formally recognized the Taliban government. Russia, however, formally recognized it in July 2025.

These countries have their own political differences with the Taliban, particularly over women’s rights, education, security and the nature of the Afghan political system. Yet they have continued to expand diplomatic contacts, trade, economic cooperation and security discussions.

Their decisions reflect practical interests.

China wants stability and economic access. Russia wants to prevent regional instability and strengthen its position in Central Asia. Iran needs a functioning relationship with its eastern neighbor. India wants to protect its economic and strategic interests in Afghanistan. Central Asian countries want access to markets, transportation routes and energy projects.

Afghanistan’s geographical position makes it too important for these countries to ignore. It connects South Asia with Central Asia, China and the Middle East. No neighboring government can afford to base its entire Afghanistan policy on whether it approves of the Taliban’s domestic policies.

India’s renewed engagement is particularly significant for Pakistan. Islamabad spent years trying to limit India’s political and economic presence in Afghanistan. Yet New Delhi has resumed direct engagement with Kabul and is expanding cooperation in trade, transportation, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and other sectors.

Pakistan’s confrontation with the Taliban has created additional space for India to pursue its interests.

The Taliban have also consolidated their control over the country. They have established a centralized authority and prevented the emergence of a competing political or military administration capable of challenging their rule. Their campaign against ISIS-K has become an important part of their security relationship with regional governments, although the terrorist organization remains active and international concerns about other militant groups in Afghanistan have not disappeared.

None of this means Afghanistan has become a stable or prosperous country. The economy remains weak, poverty is widespread, and the Taliban’s restrictions on women and girls continue to create serious obstacles to international acceptance.

But these problems have not stopped regional governments from dealing directly with Kabul.

There is a difference between recognizing a government and accepting the political reality that it controls a country. Regional governments increasingly understand that distinction.

Afghanistan’s Political Future Cannot Be Decided in Washington or Islamabad

The November 2026 American elections have changed the balance of power in Washington. Democrats will have greater influence over American foreign policy through congressional oversight, spending decisions, investigations and the confirmation process. Trump, however, retains executive authority and will continue to shape the administration’s diplomatic and military decisions.

For Afghanistan, the immediate consequences are unlikely to include a fundamental change in Washington’s approach to the Taliban. The United States has other pressing priorities, particularly the war with Iran and the regional security challenges that accompany it. The new Congress may increase scrutiny of the Taliban, but that is not the same as supporting their removal.

The regional picture is also changing. China, Russia, Iran, India and Central Asian countries have developed working relationships with Kabul. Their economic and security interests will not disappear because of a change in congressional leadership in Washington.

The Taliban have benefited from these developments, but they should not mistake diplomatic engagement for international approval. Their restrictions on women and girls, the absence of political participation and Afghanistan’s economic difficulties remain serious obstacles to the country’s future.

The Afghan opposition faces an equally difficult challenge. Its leaders must recognize that the old political arrangements cannot simply be restored through American congressional pressure or renewed foreign intervention. If they want a role in Afghanistan’s future, they must build credibility among Afghans, overcome their internal divisions and present a political program that addresses the country’s actual needs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, must reconsider a strategy that has brought it into conflict with the government it once expected to influence.

The November midterm elections may have changed Washington’s political equation, but they have not reversed the developments inside Afghanistan. The new Congress will have its own priorities, Trump will continue to exercise presidential authority, and regional countries will pursue their economic and security interests with the government in Kabul.

The former Afghan power brokers are still waiting for Washington to bring them back. Pakistan is still trying to bring Kabul under its influence. Neither has demonstrated a convincing path to achieving those objectives.

The more pressing question is whether the Taliban will use their strengthened regional position to address Afghanistan’s political exclusion, economic hardship and restrictions on the rights of its people. Their ability to maintain power is one issue. Their ability to build a country in which Afghans can participate in its political and economic life is another.

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