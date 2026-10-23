WHO Trains 551 Health Workers to Improve Addiction Treatment in Afghanistan

The World Health Organization (WHO), with support from the European Union, has trained 551 health workers in Afghanistan to improve treatment for people with substance use disorders and related mental health conditions. The training included 192 women and aimed to strengthen the ability of health facilities to identify and manage substance use disorders and associated mental health problems, the WHO said on Thursday, October 22.

The programme was funded by the European Union in December 2022, with practical activities—including health worker trainingbeginning in 2023. It is being implemented by the WHO in cooperation with its partners to strengthen addiction treatment centres and improve the quality of care available to patients. According to the WHO, the initiative is designed to help health facilities respond more effectively to the needs of people and communities affected by substance use and to support patients’ recovery.

The programme comes as Afghanistan faces a substantial challenge in providing addiction treatment. United Nations estimates cited in reports put the number of people experiencing drug addiction in the country at around four million, with women accounting for approximately 35 percent. UN figures also indicate that nearly two-thirds of addiction treatment centres in Afghanistan provide services exclusively to men, highlighting barriers to treatment for women.

Reports by the United Nations have linked substance use in Afghanistan to poverty, unemployment and severe economic pressures. Some people struggling with addiction have described continued drug use as connected to financial hardship and difficulties meeting basic needs.

The WHO-backed programme seeks to build the capacity of health workers and treatment facilities to provide better care. However, the reported training figures alone do not establish how many additional patients have received treatment or whether access to services has improved nationwide.

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