UNAMA Confirms Reports of Attack on Its Staff Member in Bamyan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has confirmed reports of an attack on one of its staff members in Bamyan province.

A UNAMA spokesperson said the mission received a report on Wednesday regarding a security incident involving one of its staff members and is gathering information about the incident.

According to the spokesperson, the UN staff member was not injured. UNAMA has not yet released further details about the incident.

According to published reports, a vehicle carrying Karim Karimi, the security officer at UNAMA’s office in Bamyan, came under gunfire on Wednesday in the provincial capital. Reports indicate that he was not injured in the attack.

The incident occurred days after the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan and the Afghanistan Freedom Front warned of possible coordinated attacks against diplomatic missions and international organizations, including the United Nations.

The two fronts alleged that certain individuals linked to the Taliban’s security structures might be coordinating with extremist networks and foreign groups to plan attacks against international organizations. They also claimed that potential perpetrators might use the name of Daesh or misleading labels to conceal their identities.

Before these warnings, the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced the arrest of four members of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, saying they had also planned to attack UNAMA’s office.

However, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan denied that its members had been arrested and described the Taliban’s allegations as a conspiracy and propaganda. The front further claimed that the Taliban were making such allegations to lay the groundwork for attacks against foreign organizations.