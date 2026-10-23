Putin: Ukraine Peace Talks Must Ensure Security for Russia, Ukraine, and Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine should focus on guaranteeing the security of Russia and Ukraine, as well as establishing a broader European security framework.

Reuters reported that Putin made the remarks in an interview with Russian state television on Thursday, a day after meeting Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy. The interview marked Putin’s first public comments since the Witkoff meeting, and his remarks appeared aimed at setting out Moscow’s conditions for any renewed diplomatic push.

Putin said Russia was ready to resume US-mediated negotiations with Ukraine next month. He stressed that the talks should aim to reach a comprehensive peace agreement that guarantees the security of both countries, rather than merely establishing a temporary ceasefire. According to Putin, a durable settlement must address the root causes of the conflict and take into account the security interests of all parties involved.

Putin said Witkoff had also emphasised the need to broaden discussions to include Europe’s security framework, a position with which he agreed. The Russian president indicated that any lasting agreement would need to involve European countries and address the continent’s broader security architecture, suggesting that Moscow views the war in Ukraine as part of a wider confrontation with the West.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met Witkoff in Norway on Tuesday, said his country was ready for negotiations that could take place by early next month. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine supported any proposals for a ceasefire, an end to the war, a ceasefire in the energy sector, and humanitarian initiatives. His comments signalled a willingness to engage diplomatically while insisting on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the report, US-led efforts to advance negotiations in February were suspended following the outbreak of hostilities involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The suspension underscored how competing global crises have complicated Washington’s ability to maintain momentum on the Ukraine diplomatic track.

Territory remains one of the main points of disagreement between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is demanding the handover of the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, while Kyiv opposes surrendering areas it currently controls. The dispute over land has repeatedly derailed previous rounds of talks and remains the most difficult obstacle to any settlement.

Putin said any discussions about territory in eastern Ukraine must take into account what he called “historical Russian territory.” He also claimed that residents of these areas had voted to join Russia in referendums held seven months after Russia launched its invasion. Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed those referendums as illegitimate and staged at gunpoint, and Kyiv has vowed to restore its control over all occupied territories.

The latest diplomatic exchanges come amid continued fighting on the ground, with both sides seeking to strengthen their positions ahead of any potential negotiations. Analysts say the gap between Moscow’s territorial demands and Kyiv’s insistence on sovereignty remains wide, and that any talks are likely to be prolonged and difficult.