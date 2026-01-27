The First Step Toward Change: The Path to Awakening the Pashtun Nation

The Pashtuns are among those nations in history whose identity is marked by honor, bravery, hospitality, and love of freedom. This nation, which carries a long story of sacrifices, is today facing circumstances whose solutions do not lie in slogans alone, but in conscious transformation, practical steps, and collective thinking. The most important question is: What do the Pashtuns need first?

Above all, education is the foundation of change. A nation that values education safeguards its future. Providing quality education for children and youth, strengthening local schools, and promoting vocational and technical training can give birth to a new light. Education is not only about books; it is the training of the mind.

After education, the participation of women is a vital pillar of social development. A society in which women are left behind can never progress. Giving women access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities is, in reality, strengthening the entire society.

Economic self-reliance is another essential need. Training young people for small businesses, introducing modern agricultural methods, expanding handicrafts, and encouraging online trade are ways that can reduce unemployment and open the door to a dignified life.

Likewise, social unity and collective leadership hold great importance. When scholars, elders, youth, women, and businesspeople sit together and seek solutions to their problems themselves, many challenges can be resolved within the community.

Respect for justice and the rule of law is the sign of a healthy society. Transparent and impartial mechanisms for resolving disputes build trust and protect people from illegal paths.

Culture and language are our identity. Preserving the Pashto language, literature, and history must go hand in hand with learning modern skills, so that the new generation both recognizes its roots and does not fall behind in global competition.

Providing political and civic awareness to youth is also necessary. When young people realize that their vote, voice, and opinion matter, politics becomes a tool for change rather than despair.

Strengthening ties with Pashtuns living abroad is another major source of progress. Their experience, investment, and knowledge can play a significant role in developing the homeland.

Finally, health and basic services are fundamental human needs. Clean water, healthcare centers, electricity, and roads are the foundations without which development remains only a dream.

The Pashtuns must understand that change begins with ourselves. If we change our thinking, educate our children, and work together, no force can stop our progress.

When people are given education, agriculture, and justice, problems begin to solve themselves.

