The Pashtun’s tragedy is not weakness, but division

The tragedy is not that the Pashtun is weak. weakness can be temporary. The tragedy is that division, if it continues across generations, breaks the backbone of a nation. The Pashtuns are a people who have fought wars against global powers for centuries. Their courage, honor, and stories of resistance are still written on the pages of history. Yet the question remains: why does this same people appear weak today? Why do they seem to retreat in every sphere? The answer is simple, yet bitter they are not united.

Today, no external enemy is harming the Pashtuns as much as their own internal division hollowing them out. Politically they are fragmented, intellectually scattered, and socially confused. Everyone walks their own path, but no one defines a collective course for the nation. Some raise slogans of nationalism, some search for identity through religion, and some only remember the Pashtun on election days. It is as if the limbs of a single body are speaking different languages.

This division benefits those powers that wish for the Pashtuns never to rise in an organized way to claim their resources, rights, and identity. Because a conscious and united Pashtun nation could become a threat not just for itself, but for the region as well threatening the ambitions of some, the schemes of others, and the control of yet others.

The tragedy is also that the Pashtun leadership has repeatedly entangled the nation in emotional slogans but has never provided a serious plan or a collective vision. The sufferings of the people were limited to temporary slogans, protests, or narratives of victimhood. There were no educational reforms, no political training, no institution building, and no creation of a national narrative. That is why each generation asks the same question that the previous one asked: How long will we keep fighting? How long will we keep dying? And when will we become a living, thriving nation?

The Pashtun needs not an enemy, but a sense of self-recognition. They must move beyond tribal, regional, and personal interests to prioritize collective benefit. A nation is born when thought is unified, suffering is shared, and direction is clear. Nations are not built merely through rallies or venting anger on social media. Nations are built when youth take education as their weapon, elders value unity, leadership is sincere and honest, and when every individual understands that if we do not unite, we will lose everything.

Even today, if the Pashtuns unite, they can change their destiny. They can assert control over their resources, write their own narrative of identity, and show the world that they are not just warriors but builders not just sacrificers, but leaders. But if they remain divided, only stories of the past will remain in their hands the present will belong to others, and the future will remain a dream.

Time is changing, the world is evolving, and nations are awakening. If the Pashtuns do not awaken now, they will be buried in the corners of history, and when they are remembered, it will only be as a powerless, divided, and oppressed people.

This is the tragedy and perhaps the greatest tragedy of all.

Unity is not merely the need of the hour; it is the condition of a nation’s survival. If we do not learn this, our fate will be no different we will write it ourselve perhaps forever.

