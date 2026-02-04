Gold Surges Back Toward Record High as Geopolitical Tensions Reignite Safe-Haven Rush

Gold prices staged a powerful recovery on Wednesday, climbing to near $5,100 per ounce, as escalating military tensions between the United States and Iran triggered a fresh wave of safe-haven demand. This rebound comes just one day after the metal posted its most significant single-session gain in over 17 years.

Price Action

Spot gold was last quoted at $5,082.94 per ounce , up 2.9% on the day, following a nearly 6% surge on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures (April delivery) advanced 3.4% to $5,103.50 per ounce .

The rally marks a sharp reversal from Monday’s low of $4,403.24, which was hit during the metal’s worst two-day sell-off in decades.

Geopolitical Catalyst

The immediate driver was a reported confrontation in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. military confirmed it shot down an Iranian drone that had “aggressively” approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. This incident has reignited fears of a direct conflict, prompting investors to flee to traditional havens like bullion.

Analyst Perspectives: Correction Over, Fundamentals Intact

Market analysts viewed the recent sell-off as a healthy correction within a powerful bull market.

Soni Kumari, ANZ Analyst: “After such a sharp rally, a correction was expected; it was not surprising. With gold coming back up, the fundamentals have not changed much. The geopolitical and economic backdrop remains mostly unchanged.”

Goldman Sachs: The investment bank raised its outlook, citing “significant upside risk” to its year-end forecast of $5,400. It pointed to sustained accumulation by central banks and a resurgence in purchases of gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by private investors.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst, IndusInd Securities: “We are expecting the same $5,600 levels by the end of the first half or April-end, while prices will continue to rise thereafter. Our year-end target is $6,000 per ounce.”

Broader Precious Metals Rally

The safe-haven bid and technical buying fueled a broad-based rally across the precious metals complex:

Silver: Spot silver soared 6.1% to $90.34 an ounce , recovering from a volatile period that saw it hit a record $121.64 last Thursday before collapsing to a monthly low of $71.33 on Monday.

Platinum & Palladium: Both metals joined the upswing, with platinum adding 5.6% to $2,334.25 and palladium gaining 5.4% to $1,826.21 per ounce.

Market Context and What’s Next

Bullion continues to trade not far from its all-time peak of $5,594.82, scaled just last Thursday. The market now awaits the ADP private payrolls report for further clues on the strength of the U.S. labor market and the Federal Reserve’s future policy path. This data has taken on added significance as a partial U.S. government shutdown has delayed the official January employment report.

The rapid recovery from this week’s steep decline underscores the robust underlying demand for gold, driven by a potent mix of geopolitical instability, unwavering central bank buying, and its perceived role as a hedge against ongoing economic uncertainty.

