Tragedy on the Niger: 25 Dead, 14 Missing After Overcrowded Canoe Capsizes in Nigeria

JIGAWA/YOBE STATES, Nigeria – At least 25 people have been confirmed dead and 14 others are missing after a large, overloaded canoe capsized on the Niger River in northeastern Nigeria, officials reported Sunday, highlighting the perilous state of riverine transport in the region.

The accident occurred just before 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Saturday. The vessel, a wooden canoe, had departed from Adiyani village in northwestern Jigawa State and was en route to Garbi in neighboring Yobe State when it overturned mid-journey.

According to Mohammed Goje, Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, the canoe was carrying 52 passengers—far beyond its recommended capacity. “So far, 13 passengers have been rescued alive, while 25 bodies have been recovered. Search and rescue operations are ongoing for 14 missing persons,” Goje stated. He confirmed that emergency teams from neighboring towns had joined local volunteers and security agencies in the grim recovery effort.

Police in Jigawa State attributed the disaster to a leak in the vessel, compounded by severe overloading and a violation of safety protocols. “It was a market day, and the victims were returning home after trading,” said state police spokesperson Lawan Adam. “Safety laws banning night journeys and overloading were clearly ignored. If the driver survives, he will be prosecuted for negligence.”

Local residents described a scene of growing panic as the boat failed to arrive. Babagana Shettima, a resident of Adiyani, told Reuters that casualties were from both his village and the destination community in Yobe. “When the boat’s arrival was delayed, relatives raised the alarm. It was later discovered the canoe had capsized halfway. Divers recovered some bodies,” Shettima said.

A Recurring Nightmare

This latest incident underscores a chronic transportation crisis in Nigeria’s vast riverine and coastal communities, where poorly maintained, overloaded boats often serve as primary transit without life jackets or other safety measures. Navigational hazards, including submerged logs and stumps, are common, especially after dark.

Just last September, at least 60 people died in central Niger State when an overloaded boat collided with a tree stump and sank. Similar tragedies have occurred with grim regularity across the country, from the Niger Delta to the northern river systems.

Calls for Action

The recurring loss of life has prompted calls from community leaders and safety advocates for stricter enforcement of maritime regulations and investment in safer, regulated ferry services. “These are not just accidents; they are preventable tragedies,” said one local official who requested anonymity. “Overloading, night travel on dangerous waterways, and a lack of basic safety equipment continue to claim lives.”

Search operations continue along the river, with hopes of finding survivors fading as the hours pass. The recovered bodies have been taken to local hospitals for identification, as communities in both states begin a period of mourning.

