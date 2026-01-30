Afghanistan Roar Into U19 World Cup 2026 Semis with Commanding Win Over Ireland

Afghanistan’s Under-19 cricket team delivered a powerhouse performance on Friday, storming into the semi-finals of the 2026 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with a commanding 191-run victory over Ireland. The win cements their status as one of the tournament’s leading contenders.

Afghanistan’s Batting Masterclass

Choosing to bat first, Afghanistan set the stage for dominance by posting a formidable total of 315 for 7 in their 50 overs. The innings was anchored by a breathtaking, career-best knock of 163 runs from opener Faisal Shinwari, who dismantled the Irish bowling attack with a blend of classical strokeplay and raw power. He found a formidable partner in Mahboob Khan, whose elegant 89 runs forged a decisive partnership that left Ireland chasing the game from the outset. The pair’s stand provided the platform for a late flurry, ensuring Afghanistan crossed the 300-mark.

Ireland’s Chase Falters Under Relentless Pressure

In reply, Ireland’s innings never gained momentum against a disciplined and aggressive Afghan bowling unit. Wickets fell at regular intervals as the required run rate escalated. The Irish batters were ultimately bundled out for 124 in the 41st over, succumbing well short of the target.

Bowling Unit Fires in Unison

The Afghan bowlers showcased a clinical all-round performance. Pacers Aqeel Khan and Aziz Khan were the chief wreckers, each claiming three wickets to fracture Ireland’s middle order. They were ably supported by spinners Nusrat Nooristani and Rohullah Arab, who maintained relentless pressure and chipped in with a wicket apiece, ensuring no respite for the opposition.

A Statement of Intent

With this emphatic victory, Afghanistan becomes only the second team, after defending champions Australia, to secure a spot in the tournament’s final four. The performance sends a strong message to their rivals, combining explosive batting with a penetrative bowling attack. Having consistently performed at the U19 level, this Afghan side is now just two steps away from global glory, its sights firmly set on lifting the coveted trophy.

The team will await the winner of the quarter-final between India and South Africa, setting the stage for a high-stakes semi-final clash.

